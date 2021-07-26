While the premieres and news that will arrive during the next month of August, which will begin at the end of this week, the video on demand platforms rush their options to add content on these dates. That is precisely what we want to talk to you about today, as we present you what is new this week on HBO Spain, which runs from July 26 to August 1, 2021 and that introduces interesting catalog films, as usual. We recommend two of them before giving way to the complete list of incorporations.

Venom – July 29

In his effort to build his own cinematic universe of Superheros, Sony Pictures tried it in 2018 with Venom, the mythical villain (or antihero, depending on how you look at it) from the Spider-Man franchise. Interpreted by Tom hardy, the film garnered good numbers, but also diverse critics. With its second installment just a few weeks away (Venom: There Will Be Carnage), this is a perfect occasion to catch up with the story.

Pulp Fiction – July 30

What can be said about Pulp Fiction that hasn’t already been said. The movie of Quentin Tarantino It is considered his best work and, perhaps, one of the best that the seventh art has produced throughout its history. With a luxury cast consisting of Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis or Harvey Keitel, among others, everything oozes iconicity in this unrepeatable film and to which it is always a pleasure to return from time to time. Now you will have it easier than ever.

All the premieres of this week on HBO Spain