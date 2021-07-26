A new week arrives and seven days full of premieres of movies and series on video on demand platforms to liven up our summer and our free time. In that sense, today we tell you what’s new this week on Disney +, which runs from July 26 to August 1, 2021, and that has up to seven novelties for all tastes. We recommend two of them before giving way to the complete list, which you can see below.

War for the Planet of the Apes – July 30

In recent weeks we have been telling you about the latest Planet of the Apes trilogy, which tells us the origin of the famous franchise. Now comes to Disney + la third and last installment, titled War for the Planet of the Apes. If you have not seen it yet or you want to review it, this is the best way to know how concludes this story that gave way to one of the most mythical adventures in the history of cinema.

Jungle Cruise – July 30

After the disappointing numbers of Black Widow, Disney + seems ready to definitively end with premium access. However, Jungle Cruise will be the last movie to bet on this formula. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, this adventure movie inspired by a disneyland attraction tells the story of a small boat that travels a river through the jungle and that will run into many dangers.

All premieres this week on Disney +