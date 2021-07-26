The last day of this week that begins precisely today will come a new month, with all that this implies for video on demand platforms. However, it appears that the subscription service of Amazon he’s taking it easy at this time. And it is that today we tell you everything that is new this week on Prime Video, which runs from July 26 to August 1, 2021. The truth is that premieres and news of the platform in the next seven days are reduced to a single content. We tell you which one it is so you can see if it is of interest to you.

Horizon Line – August 1

This week’s only premiere on Amazon Prime Video is a swedish production which is incorporated into the service as a catalog film. Originally released in 2020, Horizon Line tells the story of a couple who fly in a plane to attend a wedding to be held on a tropical island. However, when the pilot suffers a heart attack, the couple will have to face all kinds of difficulties and challenges.

Amazon buys MGM, the studio behind James Bond