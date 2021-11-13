Stella Morris, partner of Julian Assange, walks outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain, Oct. 28, 2021. REUTERS / Hannah McKay

The British prison service has granted the founder of the WikiLeaks portal, Julian Assange, permission to marry his partner, Stella Moris, in the high security prison of Belmarsh (London), reported this Friday the chain BBC.

Assange and Moris are the parents of two children, who were conceived while the Australian journalist was at the Ecuadorian embassy in the British capital., where he had taken refuge in 2012 to avoid being handed over to Sweden for alleged sex crimes that he always denied. The charges have already been dropped.

The WikiLeaks founder has been in prison in Belmarsh, southeast London, since 2019, when Ecuador withdrew his political asylum and the British police arrested him.

File image of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. EFE / Peter MacDiarmid



“I am relieved that reason has prevailed and I hope there is no further interference in our marriage.”Moris said of her petition for permission to marry.

According to the media, the prison service received the request and it was considered under the Marriage Act of 1983, which authorizes the prisoners to marry, although the date of the journalist’s link has not been revealed.

Assange, 50, and Moris, 37, are parents of Gabriel, 4, and Max, 2, both British citizens.

FILE PHOTO: Stella Moris, partner of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, speaks to the media outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Great Britain, on August 11, 2021. REUTERS / Henry Nicholls

Moris, a lawyer of South African origin, revealed last year that since 2015 he had a relationship with the journalist, whom he met in 2011 when he joined Assange’s legal team, and who visited him almost daily at the Ecuadorian embassy.

Assange continues his legal battle to avoid being extradited to the United States, country requesting surrender for conspiring to obtain confidential defense information, after the portal published thousands of leaked documents on the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

British justice began studying the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States

Julian Assange was the father of two children while he was locked up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London

Julian Assange: the key events since the WikiLeaks scandal broke