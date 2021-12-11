Julian Assange, WikiLeaks founder and author of one of the largest leaks of classified information, could be very close to facing criminal charges in the United States, after the North American country won an appeal on his extradition in the High Court of England.

But nevertheless, Assange plans to appeal some aspects of the judge’s decision that were not found in his favor, and for now he remains in pre-trial detention in the United Kingdom. The legal dispute will go to the Supreme Court, the last court of appeals of the United Kingdom.

US authorities indict Assange on 18 counts related to espionage, conspiracy to hack military databases and disclosure, through WikiLeaks, of large amounts of confidential United States military records, diplomatic cables and classified information on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, which, according to the North American country , put lives in danger.

The previous ruling, made in January, blocked Assange’s extradition, but following an appeal by the US State Department, the case went to High Court, that requested guarantees regarding Assange’s treatment, should he be extradited, due to fear that he would commit suicide in a US prison.

Given this, the US government made a promise not to hold Assange in the so-called “ADX” maximum security prison in Colorado, in addition, it was agreed that if the accused is convicted, the US government will accept a request for Australia to serve his sentence there, as Assange is an Australian citizen. Finally, The US has guaranteed that if Assange is detained on its territory, he will receive appropriate clinical and psychological treatment.

If convicted, Assange could receive a 175-year jail sentenceAlthough the US government has said he would likely face a sentence of between four and six years.

Assange is considered, by many, an anti-establishment hero, which has been persecuted by the United States for exposing that country’s wrongdoing and double treatment around the world, from Afghanistan and Iraq to Washington.

Assange supporters rallied outside court after ruling, where they chanted slogans calling for their freedom and opposing their extradition, in addition, they carried banners that read “Journalism is not a crime.”

On the other hand, press freedom and human rights activists have criticized US attempts to extradite Assange, while WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson said that Assange’s life is once again under grave threat, as is the right of journalists to publish material that governments and corporations find inconvenient..