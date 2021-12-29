During Jump Festa 2022, the live-action Jujutsu Kaisen, the work created by Gege Akutami, was announced.

One of the big announcements during Jump Festa 2022, according to Anime News Network it will be his arrival as live-action. But, it will not be from the hand of Netflix or another western company, but a curious and important theatrical version that will meet the expectations of its fans.

In 2021, we had the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen that came to the West thanks to Crunchyroll with everything and its respective dubbing designed for Latin America (although in the second season we will have some important changes in this adaptation due to the death of Sukuna’s voice actor) . This great work left us wanting more, after a thrilling season finale where Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki showed all their power.

Fortunately, in mid-2021 we learned that Jujutsu Kaisen would have a prequel film that premiered on December 24, 2021 in Japan, reaching sales figures higher than other films such as My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission. Now, the next step is live-action, but it is not intended for Netflix to have it, on the contrary, it is the next step that all popular series in Japan have: A play with original music.

This adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen will be presented in the cities of Tokyo and Osaka between July and August 2022 and the director of the play will be Kensaku Kobayashi and the script will be provided by Kouhei Kuyasu.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 reveals new trailer with more action and fights

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen for free?

** Jujutsu Kaisen takes place in a world where demons feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryoma Sukuna were lost and scattered. If some demons were to consume parts of Sukuna’s body **, the power they obtain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there is a mysterious school of jujutsu wizards that exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural.

Yuji Itadori is the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, he is a high school student who spends his days visiting his bedridden grandfather. Although he looks like an average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold!! All the sports clubs want him to join, but Itadori prefers to hang out with the school’s outcasts at the Occult Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object, but little do they know the terror they will unleash when they break the seal …

Although there are currently no new episodes of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, we have a movie that tells us about the events that happen prior to the appearance of the protagonist Yuji Itadori.

Now, a way to continue the story, in case you feel like following it despite the lack of animation is to read the Jujutsu Kaisen manga for free in Manga Plus. There you will find the most recent chapters of this work.

