Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the best received anime series from the MAPPA animation studio and thanks to Funimation and Crunchyroll it is available in Latin Spanish. Due to its wide scope and quality, it is not surprising that it has been crowned as the most profitable manga franchise of 2021, surpassing others such as Tokyo Revengers, Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan), Chainsaw Man, Dragon Ball, One Piece and My Hero Academia. According to data from the specialized site Oricon, it has sold about 30,917,746 copies in a single year.

The information of Oricon covers sales made between November 23, 2020 and November 21, 2021. According to her, Jujutsu Kaisen surpassed Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), who holds the not inconsiderable second place on the list, by little more 1.4 million copies sold. The popularity of both franchises is undeniable and their official sales figures are proof of this, due to their high quality and importance within the Japanese publishing industry.

But, on the full list of the most profitable manga franchises of 2021, There are some surprises that could take anime fans by surprise.:

Jujutsu Kaisen – 30,917,746

Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) – 29,511,021

Tokyo Revengers – 24,981,486

Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) – 7,332,398

My Hero Academia – 7,020,361

One Piece – 7,002,583

Chainsaw Man – 5,212,578

Spy x Family – 4,973,402

Kingdom – 4,672,612

Haikyuu – 4,345,443

For instance, Haikyuu, the last franchise to occupy the list of the most profitable franchises in manga is a work that has already finished. Even so, it managed to sneak into the biggest sales of 2021 above other works such as Mieruko-chan, Komi-san wa, Komyushou Desu or Shuumatsu no Harem, which had great growth during that year.

Spy x Family is a work not so well known in the West that has licensed Panini Mexico. In fact, Crunchyroll has announced in the Anime NYC that will adapt this franchise to the anime. But, others like Kingdom are not in plans to come to the West officially.

On the other hand, two of the three best-selling series are still in production, and both Jujutsu Kaisen and Tokyo Revengers continue to grow year after year.. Therefore, they may continue to top the sales charts next year. Also, of the five franchises with the highest manga sales on this list, four are either in their final arc or their main story is over, so we may have a different top in 2022.

In the top three of sales, there is very little difference in your total volume sales; Jujutsu Kaisen has the number one spot with 30,917,746, followed by Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) with 29,511,021, and Tokyo Revengers reached 24,981,486 in sales. However, between third and fourth place there is a collapse of almost 17 million sales with Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) which has 7,332,398.

Jujutsu Kaisen and Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) the most successful manga of 2021

Something that should not surprise his fans is that this number of total copies sold per franchise is quite similar to the number of sales per volume of manga published by each franchise. Although, with a few differences, in this case Jujutsu Kaisen goes to third place.

As we mentioned, there are some important changes in individual sales. In this case, the list is headed by Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) with final volume number 23 with 5,171,440, followed by the spin-off of the saga Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) – Stories of Water and Flame with 2,374,621 and in third place is Jujutsu Kaisen. number 14 with 2,312,250.

The full list of the best-selling manga volumes is:

KnY (Kimetsu no Yaiba) # 23 – 5,171,440

KnY – Stories of Water and Flame – 2,374,621

Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) # 14 – 2,312,250

JJK # 15 – 2,306,950

JJK # 16 – 2,098,087

One Piece # 98 – 2,018,042

JJK # 0 – 1,930,831

One Piece # 99 – 1,863,574

One Piece # 100 – 1,839,886

JJK # 13 – 1,772,617

Although it is undeniable that the list was dominated by Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) and Jujutsu Kaisen in sales by volume, occupying 7 of the 10 places, It should not be overlooked that One Piece ranked third with its three most important volumes to date (among them, number 100).

Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) also tops the light novels

As for light novels, Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) takes the top spot again with 776,320 copies sold. The full list is as follows:

Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), novelization – 776,320

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime – 597,819

The Apothecary Diaries – 496,626

Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- – 424,173

The Detective Is Already Dead – 367,984