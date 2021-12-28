Finally we will see the full power of Yuta Okkotsu, one of the most powerful sorcerers

On November 4, a month before its release in Japan, we had one of the most epic previews of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the prequel to the adaptation of the anime from the work of Gege Akutami. This movie premiered in December in Japan to great success (getting to surpass the recent movie from My Hero Academia), although it still does not have a release date in the West (Spain, the United States, Mexico or Latin America). At least we got to know more about the older generation of wizards from the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical College of Magic.

The first thing that stands out in this new Jujutsu Kaisen 0 trailer is the new look of Suguru Geto, the leader of curses. This powerful enemy will face our group of protagonists with all his might. He is one of the four Special Class sorcerers, a former student of Masamichi Yaga and a former partner of Satoru Gojo himself..

After his ideals changed course and he felt that helping humans was not a viable option, he began to act as a cursed user pursuing the ideal of creating a world without humans who cannot use cursed energy. He was leader of the Association of Vessels of Time until its dissolution after his death. His body, for unknown reasons, ended up in Kenjaku’s possession, and is currently possessed by him. In this new film, we will see how the power of his organization of curses that seeks to disappear humanity grows.

In addition, we will see how Yuta Okkotsu, the most talented boy in the School (according to Todo, from the Kyoto school), learns to master his skills. If you are a fan of the franchise, you surely know what this guy is capable of.. He is one of the four shamans of the Special Class and a sophomore at the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical College of Magic, alongside Maki Zenin, Panda, and Toge Inumaki. He was studying abroad to perfect his mastery over the curse he possesses, but after the incident in Shibuya, he returned to Japan to fight Suguru Geto.

He was a childhood friend of Rika Orimoto, who died in a tragic car accident. Because of the rejection she felt with the death of her friend, she turned it into a Special Grade curse, a devastating demonic power possessed this tender girl. Since then, he was haunted by the power of his friend, now cursed. To avoid causing others to suffer, he agrees to be executed by the sorcery society. However, Satoru Gojo has other plans: for him to learn to master his skills. For this, he enrolls him in the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical College of Magic to train him and turn him into a sorcerer with whom he can work in the future..

Finally, in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, great characters such as Mai Zenin, Panda and Professor Gojo-sensei will return to battle. Are you already waiting for this incredible movie? Hopefully there will be an announcement soon with its arrival in Spain, Mexico and Latin America.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 brings the most epic figure of Yuta Okkotsu and Rika Orimoto

What is Jujutsu Kaisen 0?

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (呪 術 廻 戦 0 東京 都 立 呪 術 高等 専 門 学校) is a manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. Originally titled as Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, it was published in Shūeisha Publishing’s Jump GIGA magazine from April to July 2017. After Akutami released his next main work, the series was renamed Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which means that it is a prequel.. It was released in a single volume tankōbon format in December 2018. Viz Media was licensed for its English release in North America. An anime film adaptation of MAPPA premiered on December 24, 2021.

In this play, we discover the story of Yuta Okkutsu is surrounded and helped by Rika, his childhood friend who died 6 years ago and is now cursed as they both promised to marry when they grow up. After these events, he meets Satoru Gojo, a Jujutsu sorcerer in whose direction he joins the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical School of Curses and who will guide him to master his own destructive abilities.

For her part, Rika Orimoto was a childhood friend of Yuta Okkotsu and passed away in a car accident. As a result of her death, Yuta strongly denied what happened and ended up turning her friend into a Cursed Victim, causing her to transform into a special grade curse that would allow her to give her the nickname Queen of Curses. (呪 い の 女王 Noroi no Joō?). But how great is its power? We hope to find out soon with the announcement of its premiere for Spain, Mexico and Latin America.

Related topics: Series

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe