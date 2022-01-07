Only behind Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is the most recent film that adapts the work of Gege Akutami, it presents the events prior to the main story. This will be the first time we see Yuta Okkotsu, the protagonist of this production and one of the most powerful sorcerers, animated. In addition, we will learn about the first year high school adventures of Panda, Maki Zenin and Toge Inumaki. For all this, it is no surprise that it has become the second most successful opening weekend in Japanese history with one of the most popular anime adaptations today..

Japanese portal data Oricon report that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 sold just over 1,908,053 tickets with a gross of 2,694,128,150 yen (more than 23.5 million US dollars) in 418 theaters during its first three days (December 24, 25 and 26) in Japan alone. Although there is still no official announcement of its launch in the West, these positive figures may stimulate the interest of a global premiere. On the other hand, sites such as the Japanese portal Kyodo News reported that this is the second most successful premiere in the history of Japan, only behind Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen (4,623,117,450 yen).

The earnings of the premiere per day were as follows:

December 24: 772,224 tickets sold for 1,072,252,950 yen (about 9.37 million dollars).

December 25: 626,110 tickets sold for 892,008,700 yen (about $ 7.79 million).

December 26: 509,719 tickets sold for 728,866,500 yen (about $ 6.38 million).

Its success is not only supported by the popularity of the Gege Akutami franchise, according to the TOHO distributor, it was reported that 79.9% of the audience surveyed in the days of the premiere, reported that the film was “very good” and another 18.1 mentioned that it was “fine”, this means there is a 98 percent satisfaction rate. This is a near perfect rating. They had previously projected that they had reached one million tickets sold on the first day, although official figures revealed that it fell far short of that.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 premiered on December 24 in theaters in Japan, still without any official announcement of a western release.. This story picks up the events preceding the anime’s main story, with Yuta Okkotsu as its main protagonist. He is an ordinary boy in appearance, who has been haunted by the spirit of his childhood friend who has turned into a powerful curse.

Synopsis Jujutsu Kaisen 0

If you still don’t know what Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is about, here is a short summary of this movie: In this story, Yuta Okkotsu lost her childhood friend Rika Orimoto in a car accident when she was a child.. In a promise they made, they assured that they would marry when they are older, however life had a slightly different destiny for them.

Rika came back from the dead to fulfill her promise, but as a powerful vengeful cursed spirit. This change in events caused Yuta Okkotsu to fall into despair to the point of wishing for his death. Fortunately, he meets Satoru Gojo who invites him to join the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical College of Magic to learn to master his skills. In this place he meets his companions Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki and Panda, he is finally surrounded by people who make him feel that living is fine, Okkotsu begins to pursue the desire to break Rika’s curse. But, Suguru Geto, the main villain of the entire franchise, who pursues the dream of creating a world only with shamans, appears at the jujutsu school and announces that on December 24 he would start the Night Parade of the Hundred Demons.

With Geto’s plan in place, will Okkotsu be able to stop him and achieve his goal of freeing Rika?

The film was announced after the end of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime in March 2021, it was produced by MAPPA and directed by Park Sung-hoo, with scripts by Hiroshi Seko and character designs by Tadashi Hiramatsu.. In choosing the voices for Megumi Ogata, Gege Akutami envisioned the character as “neutral, smooth and kind, and there is also a great emotional swing in her head.” Ogata’s name was mentioned as an example of an actor close to that, and in response to that, director Park and the anime team unanimously decided to cast her. Ogata herself said that she would like to appreciate the original image and create her own image of Yuta with all the hearts of the team. She describes him as an attractive character due to how strong he becomes when interacting with others.

