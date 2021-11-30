The end of the year is the perfect time to look back at the last 12 months and discover various aspects of the market. Although what usually interests us are video games, recently the world of sleeve has shared the list of the 10 best-selling series of 2021.

This year was quite an interesting one, even though Demon Slayer Now over, the popularity of the anime brought Koyoharu Gotōge’s work to second place. On the other hand, the anime of Tokyo Revengers provided a substantial increase in sales for this manga. Nevertheless, no one managed to exceed more than 30 million units of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Below you can check the list of the 10 best-selling manga of 2021, this according to Oricon, an organization in Japan that is responsible for collecting sales information in this industry:

–Jujutsu Kaisen with 30.91 million.

–Demon Slayer with 29.51 million.

–Tokyo Revengers with 24.98 million.

–Attack on Titan with 7.3 million.

–My hero academia with 7.02 million.

–One piece with 7,002 million.

–Chainsaw man with 5.2 million.

–SPYXFAMILY with 4.9 million.

–Kingdom with 4.6 million.

–Haikyu with 4.3 million.

Speaking of anime, here you can see the new trailer for the second season of Demon Slayer. Similarly, the opening of Stone oecan.

Editor’s Note:

These numbers also represent the attention the anime has received. Jujutsu Kaisen it won multiple 2020 anime awards, so its steady rise in popularity should come as no surprise. This also applies to Demon Slayer with the movie of Mugen train, and Tokyo Revengers with its first season.

Via: Oricon