From the mutant architect of the 90s and artist Ron Garney, Cain Marko, the Juggernaut, returns!

One of the longest-standing enemies of the X-Men is the half-brother of Charles Xavier, the sometimes ally Juggernaut. But the villain has acted as a mercenary many times. Chosen by a god from another dimension, the strongest of the X-men enemies, he has regained his power, but not his status. Maybe it’s time to be one of the good guys, or at least not one of the bad guys.

The character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby In the original stage of the X-Men, it has undergone numerous changes in the last few decades. He has been part of the vigilante mutants, he has been their enemy, he has lost his powers, they were taken from him by Colossus, but now he has recovered them. How and why? All this is resolved in this miniseries that recovers the Juggernaut in top form and with a new suit.

After the War of the Realms, New York lies in ruins, and Damage Control tests its new hire in the search for survivors, the Juggernaut. But in these tasks, the antihero will meet a rebellious and uncontrolled young heroine, D-Cel. Similar to what he was, Marko decides to take responsibility for it. But that will lead you to a terrible government secret. But for the young woman to trust him, she will have to tell him her story, how she changed, how she regained her powers, and why she decided to get out of the villain business.

Fabian Nicieza has written for many years some remarkable pages in the Marvel of the 90s, the New Warriors, his long stay in the mutant headers and Thunderbolts are good proofs of his good work. But in this case he has a tough nut to crack, to rebuild an iconic character, whom they have tried to redirect on many occasions. With a solid main plot, veteran meets rookie and they have a case to investigate that hides something bigger, and to tell the reader everything that happened after his exile to another world at the hands of Magik. Short, direct and concise, he knows how to tell a story without embellishment, with skill. But what perhaps he has not achieved this time is that we feel attracted by this change of the Juggernaut, or by his new friend, empathizing is difficult when there is so little space to present characters, and in this case, the characters are uninteresting , who simply solve a mystery and move on.

The story is linear, full of flashbacks to learn about Marko’s story, with a simple structure that does not mislead, but does not surprise too much. But for Ron Garney it is an opportunity to show off his handling of blacks to present a story that at times becomes almost a dark shadow that destroys its path, turning the crimson Juggernaut into a blur of strength and power. Garney is in good shape, but his good work is more on the side of the action than the dialogue, which leaves some scenes a bit lame, I think more out of laziness than because he does not have the ability to do it as well as in action sequences.

Juggernaut. Unstoppable it is a missed opportunity to redirect the character. He does not fail in his explanation of what has happened since his exile until now. But in this new reintroduction of Cain Marko, we do not find the strength to create a new series, staying in a story that will serve to remember the villain as a hero, or at least as an antihero, and little else.