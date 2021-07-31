EFE.- A control judge on Friday ordered the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to reopen the investigation for alleged illicit enrichment against the president of the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF), José Luis Vargas.

“After the hearing held this day, the supervisory judge Antonio Fuerte Tapia determined that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) reopens the investigation carried out by the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF),” Vargas himself reported in a release.

The UIF, which is part of the Ministry of Finance, denounced Vargas in 2020 for illicit enrichment of more than 36 million pesos, but the Prosecutor’s Office exonerated the magistrate.

Vargas explained that the control judge considered that the Prosecutor’s Office “lacked completeness in the determination by which it closed said investigation.”

The president of the Electoral Tribunal reiterated his innocence and offered his “full disposition to collaborate with the Federal Public Ministry and provide any document” that it requires.

“The legality of my assets and the full correspondence of my income and expenses before and during my exercise as a public servant is fully accredited,” he claimed.

Vargas assured that he will continue to “focus” on his work as president of the Electoral Tribunal, a position he has held since last year.

The opposition has accused the magistrate of being biased in favor of the current ruling party, which is now the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

This same Thursday, he provoked a confrontation with the rest of the magistrates of the Court by suggesting that their votes are “independent” unlike the other colleagues who vote “in droves.”

