EFE.- A judge ordered the arrest of the former director of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) Carlos Treviño, judicial sources confirmed to Efe this Saturday, this after he failed to appear in court on September 7 for the crimes of money laundering and association for commit a crime.

Last August, Emilio Lozoya, also a former director of Pemex and who is currently in the North Prison of Mexico City for the same case, accused Treviño of having been part of the bribery in relation to the Ethylene XXI plant, which was part of Odebrecht’s alleged corruption scheme.

For his part, Treviño denied these accusations at all times and recently sent the judge a letter in which he argued that there was a lack of legal certainty to carry out a fair trial.

In addition, his defense assured local media that the former director of Pemex has no record of such an arrest warrant and that he is currently in Houston (USA).

“We believe that the Prosecutor’s Office, in an act of consistency, would have to request the cancellation of the arrest warrant that exists against my client and it should be noted here that it is not because he has committed any crime, but because he did not comply with the whim of a judge; because it is a whim, to go to an audience for which he did not have time to prepare, ”said Treviño’s lawyer, Óscar Zamudio, on national radio.

In addition, he said that he is not aware of said arrest warrant and considered that it could be that the accusations by Lozoya are only part of the negotiations of the aforementioned with the Prosecutor’s Office.

Last Wednesday a judge issued preventive detention against Lozoya, accused of receiving bribes from the Odebrecht plot, at the request of the Attorney General’s Office, led by Alejandro Gertz Manero.

The one who was director of the state oil company in the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) had a controversial pact with the Public Ministry to pull the blanket and blame other politicians -including Peña Nieto- in exchange for passing his process on freedom.

But everything changed in October, when Lozoya was caught enjoying with friends in a luxurious Asian restaurant in the capital, which outraged the country and the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who described him as “immoral.”

The case of Lozoya, who for more than a year has lived in freedom with a geolocation bracelet, had already damaged the Prosecutor’s Office because it contrasted with that of Rosario Robles, Peña Nieto’s Secretary of Development, in preventive detention for two years for a case of diversion of funds.

Lozoya, who had been captured outside the country, was free, while Robles, who did not evade justice, is behind bars awaiting trial despite having won an amparo.