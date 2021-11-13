Judge Brenda Penny on Friday ordered the end of the legal guardianship of the American singer Britney Spears immediately after 13 years.

The ruling represents a new victory for the artist, who owns a fortune valued at about 60 million dollars and who last June spoke out for the first time against her father, who ceased to be her guardian in September by order of the same judge.

Custody of the singer was then held by an official of the state of California and it was not until this Friday when Spears was finally free of any legal guardianship.

After the decision was made public, hundreds of followers of the 39-year-old singer, gathered outside the Los Angeles Superior Court headquarters reacted immediately by throwing pink confetti into the air and chants in favor of Spears.

The 39-year-old pop superstar has called her guardianship abusive and humiliating, pleading with the court to end the guardianship that has governed her personal life and her $ 60 million estate since 2008.

Britney Spears’ guardianship was arranged and overseen by the singer’s father after she had a public meltdown and underwent treatment for undisclosed mental health issues.

Since revealing years of private anguish in tearful testimony in June, Spears has received a surge of public support and has hired a new attorney who has moved aggressively to end the restrictions.

“This week is going to be very interesting for me!” Spears wrote on Instagram earlier this week. “I have not prayed for anything more in my life!”

In June, Britney Spears told the court that she had been traumatized and wanted her “life back” as soon as possible. She claimed that she had been forced to work and take medication against her will and that she was prevented from marrying or even fixing her hair and nails.

Her father, Jamie Spears, said through attorneys that he helped his daughter rehabilitate her career and that he always acted in her best interest. In an unexpected decision in early September, she changed her stance on the guardianship and said she supported its end, because the agreement had helped her and it was no longer necessary.

The case took a turn in September after the newspaper The New York Times publish a report with statements from three people who had worked for the artist during her guardianship: a security employee, an assistant and her wardrobe manager.

Among the thorniest testimonies, the former security employee claimed that the father had microphones placed at Britney’s house, whose calls and messages were intercepted, including communications with her own lawyer and her children.

Judge Penny suspended Jamie Spears from guardianship in late September, calling his involvement “toxic” to the singer’s well-being and temporarily replacing him with an accountant.

Interest in the case was fueled last year by documentaries and the #FreeBritney fan movement that questioned why the singer has lived under restrictions while successfully touring the world and earning millions of dollars.

Supporters of Britney Spears, who gathered outside the courthouse waving pink signs to show their support, planned to hold a celebration this Friday night in case the judge delivered the landmark ruling they hoped for.

With information from EFE and Reuters

