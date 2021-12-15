Cassation Judge Alejandro Slokar

Judge Alexander Slokar became this Tuesday the president of the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation during 2022. Until now he served as vice president of the body. It was a resolution unanimous, as indicated to Infobae judicial sources. Slokar’s election decompresses the speculations that had been woven about the possibility of changes in Chamber I of Cassation, where most of the cases of Cristina Kirchner.

It is that the other candidate to stay with the position was Daniel Petrone, member of Chamber I of Cassation. If he had been elected, he would have had to leave the Chamber and rumors would have been generated about speculation about the judges who resolved the review of the dismissals of the vice president in the cases Memorandum and Los Sauces-Hotesur.

Slokar has been a judge of Cassation since 2011. He was a disciple of Eugenio Zaffaroni and he has a progressive outlook on the law. Before being a judge, he was an official of the government of Nestor Kirchner. In 2004 he was Secretary of Criminal Policy of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights of the Nation when its head was Gustavo Béliz. In addition, he was one of the founders of “Legitimate Justice ”.

Today, Cassation is made up of twelve members: Gustavo Hornos, Slokar, Petrone, Diego Barroetaveña, Ana María Figueroa, Guillermo Yacobucci, Carlos Mahiques, Eduardo Riggi, Juan Carlos Gemignani, Angela Ledesma, Mariano Borinsky and Javier Carbajo. The 13th member was Liliana Catucci, who retired this year after turning 75 and not getting a court ruling that could stop her departure. The Council of the Magistracy has already begun the first steps to carry out a contest in search of his replacement.

Today’s meeting allowed all the members to gather again in a plenary session since the pandemic began. It was a year of a lot of pyrotechnics. There were inmates in the court for the complaints by the judicial table and the meetings that during this year were aired between judges Hornos and Borinsky and former president Mauricio Macri at times of his government and the accusations of misogyny against the chambermaid Gemignani by his female colleagues Ledesma and Figueroa as a result of a greeting for Women’s Day when they wrote in a collective chat “Happy day of the fifty”.

The meeting started at 10:30 on the first floor of Comodoro Py. There was a climate of expectation in the air. Employees were going from one place to another. On the second floor, but a little later, the presidency of the Federal Chamber was also defined, where Mariano Llorens was elected.

Judge Gustavo Hornos (Nicolás Stulberg)

Hornos, as president of the body, took the floor. He called to overcome “personal grudges“And rough edges and to respect” differences and those who think differently “for”preserve the institution with a patriotic sense and show the court, the legal community and society that consensus can be reached in accordance with the laws and rules ”. The message appeared to be an unspoken proposal to appoint Slokar, the current vice president, as his successor. In that context, even Petrone himself seemed to agree, they told Infobae witnesses to the meeting. The vote was unanimous for Slokar as chairman of the body.

They will accompany you as first vice president Mariano Borinsky and as second vice president Ana Maria Figueroa. The election of the latter two was not unanimous but it did get the necessary majority. If the logic that governed until now is followed, they will be the future presidents of Cassation in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Issues to be discussed at the end of next year.

the judges of Cassation

Another issue that was defined was the presidencies of the Cassation Chambers. In Room 1, Diego Barroetaveña was in charge. In the 2nd, Carlos “Coco” Mahiques was elected. In the 3 and 4 Eduardo Riggi and Mariano Borinsky will continue to lead.

However, there were changes in the integration of Salas. Converted president of Cassation, Slokar leaves Room II to which he belonged. Hornos, upon leaving the presidency, had to occupy his seat in that court.

But Angela Ledesma asked to speak. She requested to return to her old place in Room II where she served until she was the president of Cassation in 2019. The initiative was accepted and the suggestion also returned Hornos to her position in Room IV, to work with Borinsky and Carbajo.

The definition of the Cassation authorities was delayed, when a few weeks ago, Judge Hornos had called a plenary session but the postponement had been requested until the necessary consensus was found. Until December 20 they were within the deadlines.

That gave rise to speculation and reading, especially considering that this court will now have the key role of reviewing the decisions made by two oral courts in cases involving the vice president. The resolution of TOF 8 in the case of the Memorandum with Iran saying that the Pact was not a crime; and the recent ruling of the TOF 5 that, by two votes to one, resolved to dismiss the former head of state, her children and the rest of the defendants in the file where there was talk of illicit association, money laundering and gifts.

Now, the review of those two rulings will be under the command of the current judges of Chamber 1: Petrone, Barroetaveña and Figueroa. Those judges have already intervened in two other CFK files. By two votes to one they validated the declarations of the repentant in the cause of the notebooks; and after a hearing in which the vice president spoke, they resolved to dismiss all the defendants in the future Dollar case.

