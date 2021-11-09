How did the project Juanpa + Chef?

I used to not cook anything. I went to live only when I was 19 years old and I tried to cook, it did not work, I made a lot of dishes dirty … it was not practical for my lifestyle, living alone in Los Angeles. So I went into a lifestyle where I had a little blender that I put everything in and swallowed it: protein, fruit, egg, whatever, and asked for food. In the pandemic, everyone stopped and I was at my parents’ house, no longer living alone, and finally there was time to do new things. I saw a YouTube video of Gordon Ramsay teaching how to make a scrambled egg, and I replicated the recipe and when I tried it my head exploded. I said, “Wow, I’ve been eating burnt scrambled eggs my whole life.” It’s not really about the ingredients, but how you use them. So in the pandemic I had an awakening in the kitchen, particularly at breakfast. I went to the crashed egg, divorced as a rancher, avocado toast with little egg on top.

With good reason at the beginning of the series you say that you are an expert in preparing eggs …

I swear I am. I cook you some starry eggs that you die. It is also practical because that way you can have a rich, healthy, tasty breakfast without making a lot of mess.

But hey, as soon as the lockdown of the pandemic ended, I made a list of things I wanted to do because I no longer take my freedom for granted. That is to climb the Pico de Orizaba, do apnea, do a back flip, which was my worst fear, break the record of Milanese tacos, climb the human race … and I begin to have this memo of doing everything that I had wanted to do and learn and grow. While this was happening, HBO came to me and they said: “We saw that you were cooking the pandemic and that you are at a time in your life where you are pushing your limits. Would you throw yourself into making the format of Selena + Chef What did we do in the United States in Mexico and learn from the six best chefs in Mexico and beyond? ” And it was a resounding yes. Learning to cook from the best chefs is an opportunity that even if it was not recorded, it would have been taken. But the fact that it is recorded makes it possible to do a piece of entertainment, and I loved it.

How was the production process? The recipes have a certain level of complexity, and the fact that you have seen the chefs on a screen and not in your kitchen should have increased the challenge …

Hundred percent. They asked me recently if the public was going to be able to go with the flow, and of course, because they can pause. I couldn’t do it. It was very complicated because you also enter a world where you don’t know anything. Suddenly it happened to me that the fire instead of high had to be low and suddenly it was boiling and they asked me: “Why is it boiling?”, And I said: “I don’t know, I was turning on the stove.” “In what fire?”, “Like in what fire? Are there types of fire? It was very complicated but a lot of fun. But that’s the important thing; if it had been easy it would be lazy, it would be a boring program for me. Climbing the Pico de Orizaba is entertaining because it is a challenge, freediving and going down 25 meters without an oxygen tank is fun because it is a challenge and because it has personal growth. And just when I spoke to HBO on the creative board before doing the show, I said, “Let’s see, I want you to jump on the hook with me. No mercy. I really want to get out of this show in shock. They took it very, very seriously, but I think that’s what makes it fun.

Before the premiere we saw two episodes of the series, and in both you challenge the invited chefs to jump off the parachute and even you commit to some things. Will we ever see you fulfill them?

Precisely with Toño de Livier we are talking about the jump. It would be incredible, and how good that you remind me, to take up all these conversations so that in parallel, while the program comes out, in my content, they can see that.

So the challenges weren’t intentional …

The truth is that it arises along the way; there is no structure. It is: we put Juanpa in, we put the chef in, here are the dishes … add fat. But I’m going to commit to you that they do happen. One hundred percent I’m not going to do it.

Something very nice about the series is that in each episode they support a foundation. Tell us a little about that …

This was born out of HBO Max, and I find it really cute. As we move forward as a society we realize that with privilege we can help other people, and I am very happy that entertainment is starting to do so. It’s not even a leading role, but it’s part of the show and I find that very cute. This show is an example for any other show that exists out there to find a way to generate this chain of favors and this cute butterfly effect because such a world would be a much better world, really.

In each episode you are accompanied by friends, and it is striking that you chose both celebrities and total strangers. How was your selection?

I wanted to demonstrate the not famous Juanpa, and that is with my high school classmates and with my family. There is an episode in which Juca comes, but I have known him since I recorded my first video. They are not people I met at the top; the other way around, they are people who knew me when I was just Juanpa, the one who was studying at Alexander Bain, and I didn’t know if I was going to go to university. With my friends there is a very different relationship, where they treat me like a dog. There is not this issue of the public figure or this guy who modeled for Dolce & Gabanna, or Luis Miguel. No: I am just another human, and it is the most beautiful thing, because surprisingly when one begins to be famous, you do not seek fame, it simply comes as a consequence and what you appreciate the most is that, precisely, they treat you as one more, and I think that that can be reflected in the program.

In this series you are being yourself but you have also been on YouTube for years. How is being in a television production different from being on your own channel?

The difference is that production and post-production do not fall on my shoulders, so it opens up to capture vulnerable moments. When I am producing I always have the focus on. I am always thinking that the camera is there and it is sometimes difficult to turn off the producer’s eye, because if I turn it off, no one takes charge. But when I am not in charge of the production and the post, I arrive and do. It’s me and that’s it, so I don’t have to worry about it going well. And when I stop worrying about it being successful, a window opens to being completely me without the chip of being with my third eye seeing. In a YouTube video or in a sketch or in a documentary I do pre-production, write, edit, record, post and post. Not here, and I think that just gave the opportunity for this to happen.