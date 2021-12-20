NEW YORK (AP) – Juanes will be recognized with the International Peace Prize.

PeaceTechLab (PTL), the non-profit organization founded by the United States Institute for Peace, announced on Monday that the Colombian rocker and activist, winner of 24 Latin Grammy Awards and two Grammy Awards, will receive the honor on Sunday, February 27, 2022. in Washington, in a ceremony in which the actor and activist Forest Whitaker will also be honored; American author, photographer and blogger Brandon Stanton, creator of “Humans of New York”; Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga; AMD President and CEO, Dr. Lisa Su; and the young indigenous activist and environmentalist Tokata Iron Eyes, of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe.

Known for hits such as “La camisa negra”, “A Dios le pido” and “Me enamora”, Juanes founded the Mi Sangre Foundation in Colombia in 2006 together with Catalina Cock Duque, who leads the non-profit organization for the construction of peace.

“It is a privilege to be recognized by the International Peace Awards,” Juanes said in a statement. “I am beyond honored and excited to be among this group of passionate leaders working to make the world a more inclusive and peaceful place.”

“I was lucky enough to embrace music as a creative outlet at a time of great violence and war in my youth, and now through the Mi Sangre Foundation, we aim to create a space for today’s youth who struggle with overlapping crises. and ongoing in Colombia. A space where they can forge their own path in a peaceful and deliberate way to overcome any difficulties they encounter and become active leaders of change in their communities, “he added.

The Mi Sangre Foundation, which recently celebrated its 15th anniversary, promotes positive social change using music and art as tools for a visible and lasting transformation, and encourages and helps children, adolescents and young people to get involved with their communities and become agents exchange.

Over the years, Juanes has received multiple awards for his humanitarian work. Among others, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in 2005, the following year he was named Knight of the Arts and Sciences in France and in 2019 the Latin Recording Academy honored him as Person of the Year in recognition of his creative art, his humanitarian endeavors, his support of emerging artists, and his philanthropic contributions through his founding and as a co-founder of Paz Sin Fronteras.

“Once you’re on top, turning and reaching out to lift others is the mark of a true star. Juanes has reached the pinnacle of success and has found a way to continue to make a difference in the world, not only with his music and talent, but with long-lasting and effective peacebuilding methods that empower the next generation of peacebuilders. . It is an honor to recognize him as an honoree by the International Peace Awards, ”stated Sheldon Himelfarb, President and CEO of PeaceTech Lab, in a statement.

“The future of tomorrow will depend on the youth of today,” added María Esmeralda Paguaga, executive producer of the International Peace Awards. “It is of the utmost importance for us to recognize the leaders who are educating the next generation to convert. in visionary and empowered builders of a world that emphasizes peace first ”.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast through various social media platforms, including PeaceTech Lab, which will be announced shortly.