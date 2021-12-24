Juan Vidal with his partner Cynthia Klitbo Photo: Instagram / @ juanvidalgil

The actor from the Dominican Republic, Juan Vidal, spoke to some of the media and gave intimate details of what the relationship with Cynthia Klitbo holds in the future and, He recognized the possibility of creating a family with the 54-year-old Mexican actress through adoption.

“I think it is hasty, we are shaping each other, fitting in, giving a lot of desire to the relationship and calmly, step by step, But there is a possibility, I do believe in love and I would try”, Explained the Dominican histrion.

Also, the actor spoke about the possibility of being parents again through adoption and stressed that “yes they have commented”, Because Cynthia Klitbo her chances of getting pregnant from Naturally they are very low because it suffers from fertility problems.

The couple have not seen each other for three weeks due to a trip that Juan had to make (Photo: Instagram / @ laklitbocynthia)

“Wow, we got together I think a little later than we should have, but welcome love, welcome good things, so I’m open to being surprised by life. We commented on it when we had the conversation that we would have loved to have a child of the two of us, it would be wonderful, but that’s it “, he mentioned.

“We talk about it but we are going to see what happens, because I do want to have more children, I am open to the possibility of adopting and I am open to making a happy life with her ”, emphasized Juan Vidal for the cameras of Univision.

It should be noted that both actors are already parents, for their part Juan Vidal is Natalia’s father who lives in Miami with his mother Natali Acosta, his ex-wife, with whom he had a relationship of almost eight years. And Cynthia Klitbo is the mother of Elisa Fernanda Lira, a 15-year-old girl, who was born from the marriage with Rubén Lira.

Juan Vidal and Cynthia Klitbo Photo: Instagram / @ juanvidalgil

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that the couple tries to get together, Klitbo revealed for a show Television Image, that when Juan was 21 years old and she 31 they tried to form a relationshipHowever, due to work plans, they decided to end that stage of their life that would be repeated 20 years later.

On the other hand, it is important to mention that on September 10, Juan Vidal spoke for the first time for the program Television Image, First Hand, on how their relationship came about while they were working in Peru.

“We have liked each other for a long time and today we are living different moments, I am in divorce from my daughter’s mother, I have been separated for almost three years and magic happened in Peru […] Life is so crazy because Cynthia and I have a friendship for over 22 years and it happenedWe are getting to know each other on an intimate level, something that had happened a bit, but I had just arrived in Mexico and she was in a stormy relationship, “said the actor from the Dominican Republic.

The couple went on a trip to Peru (Photo: Ig @juanvidalgil)

And it is that the couple has known each other for more than 25 years, both have had the opportunity to collaborate together in the entertainment world in Mexico in various productions such as Vino el amor de Televisa in 2016 produced by José Alberto Castro.

Likewise, the actor in that interview spoke about the relationship he has with Cynthia Klitbo’s daughter, Elisa: “I have known your daughter since she was little and when the girl suffered various situations in her life she called me, asked me for advice, Cynthia found out that the girl was sending me messages. We are looking forward to this new relationship, a very beautiful adventure”, He explained.

Finally, the actor who has had a career of more than 20 years in Mexico said that he was tired of being home alone and does not rule out inviting his partner to live together.

