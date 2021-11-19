Juan Víctor’s mother attacks Andrea San Martín’s mother. (Photo: Instagram)

The mother of Juan Victor Sanchez used his social networks to send a message to the mother of Andrea San Martín. Doña Alicia Díaz stated that she was tired of Dora Pilares “belittling” her son.

Díaz accused Andrea San Martín’s mother of promoting the attacks on her son.

“Hey, Dora. Yes, madam, you who blocked me (no idea why you did it), whom my son always respects and listened to his laments, sorrows and pleas because his daughter did not allow him to see his granddaughters, you who in front of me told him that for his peace of mind, he was not addressing her. Yes ma’am, in front of me and my son, the one you call a coward and other adjectives ”, Alicia Díaz indicated.

“Today I got tired that you keep belittling him and liking every sad comment they make about him, that says a lot about the kind of human being you are. I closed mine precisely to prevent them from going against their daughter. Madam, now I understand where your daughter got the genes for indolence, manipulation and victimization “, said the lady quite angry.

LAUNCH THREAT

After telling her this, Juan Víctor Sánchez’s mother encouraged her to write to her internally, as she is willing to listen and advise her.

“I am going to listen to her and I can advise her, because the way you are acting only shows that you did not do a good job as a mother with her and you want to make up with the granddaughters. And if they continue to slander him, I myself will make public the crap that his daughter does inside his house “, he pointed.

