Juan Víctor Sánchez says that he will not leave his daughter’s nannies homeless. (Photo: Composition)

The fights between Andrea San Martín and Juan Víctor Sánchez continue to attract the attention of television channels. This time, from the set of “Love and fire”, Sánchez appeared accompanied by his lawyer to respond to the demand for food against him presented by his ex-partner. In addition, he referred to notifications of rectification that his daughter’s nannies received after they detailed the events they say they have witnessed.

During the program, the host Gigi Miter asked if the audios presented by Juan Víctor Sánchez would be used during the trial as well as the statements of the caregivers. Do they legally have a defense, do they have a way to defend themselves? He consulted. “In the case of this, what is going to happen to them, doctor? There are three testimonies that coincide in the same thing, “said the other driver Rodrigo González.

The defense of the controversial businessman, Claudia Zumaeta, pointed out that the nannies would not be abandoned; on the contrary, they would receive full support, especially now that they will support being witnesses who have evidence against Andrea San Martín.

“When it is said that the lullabies have spoken without grounds and for defamation, it is not true, it is false. Everyone has the right of opinion … Suddenly having been covered with notarial letters, because it is a very clear disadvantage like Andrea and her lawyer, because the fact of going out on their social networks and saying they are going to denounce them intimidating … We are not going to abandon people who are supporting us”, Sentenced the lawyer in the program broadcast by Willax.

During his appearance on the aforementioned program, it was also revealed that Juan Víctor wishes to request the custody of the minor. “The protection measure would have to go out in the name of the minor (so that he does not approach) … The lawyer tells him ‘since he cannot approach you, then he cannot approach the girl’, and that is not like that… Full custody is sought, because we consider that the integrity of your daughter must be preserved… It is sad and it is not only Juan Víctor, but how many men in the country, due to their condition of being men, are not defended or supported because they are men ”, he stated Claudia Zumaeta.

FAILED ATTEMPT

Sánchez revealed that previously the television host Aldo Miyashiro had interceded so that the cabin extruder held a meeting with his ex-partner, Andrea San Martín. The purpose of the meeting was to reach a conciliation for the welfare of his daughter; However, a common point was never reached since the father did not accept the conditions set out.

“It is true that we had a meeting, which I tried to keep secret. At that time he was the mediator, I thank him a lot, but in this meeting they asked me that in order to reach a conciliation and the next day to see my daughter, sign a document and dismiss all complaints”, He specified.

Far from leaving behind their differences, Juan Víctor indicated that he was willing to reconcile with Andrea San Martín, but that he would not back down on the complaints for alleged mistreatment of his daughter. “What happens is that, since I set foot in that office and we met, I said that all those complaints had to continue their course, that if we reached an agreement it had to be beneficial for my daughter”, He sentenced.

KEEP READING

Andrea San Martín sues Juan Víctor Sánchez for food and his mother explodes on social networks

Juan Víctor met with Aldo Miyashiro and Andrea San Martín to try to reach a conciliation

Andrea San Martín: Everything that happened this week after Juan Víctor Sánchez’s family violence complaint