On October 20, it was learned that the Constitutional Court granted legal status to New Liberalism, a community led by Juan Manuel and Carlos Fernando Galán, sons of Luis Carlos Galán, a Colombian politician who was assassinated by Pablo Escobar in the eighties.

This news not only opened a space for the movement but with it, Juan Manuel Galán has been able to show himself better to Colombians, so much so that today the survey shows him as the second most likely option to be the only candidate of the Central Coalition Esperanza even seems to be very positive about the outlook in an interview with El Espectador, she assured that at the time of the campaign she wants to reach out and convince undecided voters.

“The latest polls show us on the rise and with the least negative view. That is a very important capital, but we have a challenge to persist in this campaign to convince sectors that are not yet convinced. As the campaign progresses with the lists, the debates that allow the contrasts between candidates and the March consultation, we will be able to seduce that opinion vote, which is the vote that we must win and convince for the next elections “, Galán wrote to the Colombian newspaper.

Faced with the differences that may exist with other members of the Coalition of which he is a part, he clarified that it is normal because these alliances are not uniform or dogmatic, but rather allow the different to converge around specific agreements.

“Coalitions work in which several parties unite around some basic principles and this is our case. Because the core of the Centro Esperanza Coalition is a coalition government. He is a president who will govern accompanied by a bench. And that bench will have different lists, but that does not mean that these different lists are going to be left out of the coalition, “he said.

Regarding Petrism and Uribism, two currents that have been gaining space in Colombian politics and that mutually perceive each other as enemies, the candidate of the New Liberalism, assured that he is not interested in falling into that dispute, but that his interest is in providing the country a separate option.

“The two of them are in a machinery competition. Sure, they think which machinery is going to win. We are in a competition for free, conscious and opinion voting, which is the vote we are betting on. We do not enter that competition“Emphasized Juan Manuel Galán,” he said.

In this sense, he ratified that he believes that the elections will reflect the dissatisfaction of the citizens seen in recent months and recalled that the Coalition is open to allowing different sectors to have space in its governance project.

“I believe that the opinion vote is going to be expressed en masse at the polls in favor of a new political and country project, that is what we want to represent. We make special emphasis that the citizens who expressed themselves during the strike will have a space of representation in the Centro Esperanza Coalition“Said the presidential candidate.

KEEP READING

“The cynicism of Juan Manuel Santos has no limits”: the response of Álvaro Uribe’s lawyers to the letter from the former president

Man found dead on the beaches of Cartagena remains unidentified