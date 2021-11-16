Juan Diego Alvira denies that Álvaro Uribe gave him a mare: "It's completely absurd"

Photo taken from Juan Diego Alvira’s Instagram

Like many other Colombians, the news anchor Juan Diego Alvira took advantage of this weekend with a holiday Monday to take a short break with his family outside of Bogotá. In this case, the destination of Alvira’s family was the llanos region, where the journalist, his wife and daughter enjoyed the climate and the plans of this area of ​​the country.

During those days, the communicator decided to publish a beautiful postcard, together with his little daughter, on his official Instagram profile. The almost one million followers of Juan Diego Alvira reacted positively to the image, accumulating more than 13 thousand ‘likes’ and hundreds of comments full of hearts.

“Here in this magical llanero sunset on the back of SHAK, with my beautiful catira (blonde)”, was the description with which the father of the family decided to publish the photograph in which he is seen with his daughter riding a mare and, in the background, the plains sunset.

However, this publication by the Noticias Caracol journalist generated a gossip that began as an apparently innocent comment and became a news article on a digital portal.

A user of the social network commented on the presenter’s photo that “The animal seems to have been a gift from the owner of the udder. Nothing strange would have”, Referring to the fact that former president Álvaro Uribe Vélez gave the journalist said mare as a gift.

Juan Diego Alvira, for his part, took the comment with laughter and responded. The presenter “hahahaha That comment is psychedelic”, A response that obtained several ‘hearts’ from his followers.

But the comment escalated beyond Alvira’s profile and reached a news portal, in which an article was made with the title ‘Did Álvaro Uribe Vélez give a mare to Juan Diego Alvira from Noticias Caracol?’

On the morning of this Tuesday, when Alvira returned to his usual job as a news presenter, he noticed said article and decided to react and deny what was said in the supposed news on his Instagram.

“Hello everyone, I pass by quickly to say hello and wish you a good start to the week”, The journalist began for his 953 thousand followers in that social network, the stories were recorded from the news studio of that television channel.

Then he added that “also to comment on something that I don’t know whether to get angry or just laugh”And gave way to the news about the supposed gift that former President Uribe gave him.

“I have come across this, ‘Álvaro Uribe Vélez gave Juan Diego Alvira a mare’ (laughs) ”, words that generated interest in a coworker of the journalist, who crossed paths in the stories to ask Juan Diego what he was talking about.

The presenter, for his part, proceeded to explain the situation, “all this is because I went on vacation this festive bridge where a friend, to Restrepo, Meta, I put a photo with my daughter, in the Llanero sunset and on a horse”.

His partner, whom Juan Diego referred to as ‘Cachi’ made fun of what happened and gave the journalist wise advice. “People are envious, the bagasse little case Juan Diego, do not stop balls at that”Said the other man.

Juan Diego Alvira insisted that he did not know how to react to the alleged news, whether to get angry or mock, but in the end he decided to laugh and clarify. “In any case, it is simply a comment out of place and completely absurd.“, the journalist concluded in his stories.

On the other hand, within the comments of the publication that triggered all the gossip there are many more positive comments for the journalist and his family. “Llano is flat … the rest is a hill”, “Juan Diego lacked the look of a horseman, brave to ride a horse without a saddle”, “How rich that you have come to Paradise … my beautiful plain”, were some of them.

