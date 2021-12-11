The lawyer Juan Collado Mocelo, who remains in the North Prison for the commission of crimes of organized crime and operations with resources of illicit origin, obtained the criterion of opportunity by the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

Collado Mocelo is the lawyer who was in charge of processing the divorce of former president Enrique Peña Nieto and Angélica Rivera. He also had as a client Carlos Romero Deschamps, leader of the Petroleum Workers Union of the Mexican Republic (STPRM).

On July 9, 2019, elements of the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) arrested Juan Collado Mocelo for his probable responsibility in the commission of organized crime crimes and operations with resources of illicit origin.

A Federal Public Ministry (MPF) requested and obtained from the District Judge, Specialized in the Accusatory Criminal Justice System, based in the North Preventive Prison of Mexico City, the order that was executed by federal ministerial police (PFM).

The lawyer was detained at the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office with full respect for his human rights, without using violence or affecting third parties, to be placed at the disposal of the judicial authority that requested it.

The criterion of opportunity was Emilio Lozoya Austin, former director of Petróleos Mexicanos, for the accusations he faces in the delivery of bribes from Odebrecht to approve the energy reform of Enrique Peña Nieto.

What is the opportunity criterion?

The criterion of opportunity is established in Article 21 of the Constitution and is regulated by the Penal Code of Criminal Procedures.

The Penal Code of Criminal Procedures establishes in its Article 218 that the Public Ministry may desist from exercising the criminal action of the accused person, as long as there is a criterion of opportunity that has been duly justified.

Likewise, Article 256 establishes the cases in which the criterion of opportunity may be granted to the person facing a judicial proceeding, which are:

– In the case of a crime that does not have a custodial sentence, has an alternative sentence or has a custodial sentence, the maximum punishable by five years in prison, provided that the crime has not been committed with violence.

– In the case of crimes of patrimonial content committed without violence against people or of culpable crimes, provided that the accused has not acted while intoxicated, under the influence of narcotics or any other substance that produces similar effects.

– When the accused has suffered as a direct consequence of the criminal act a serious physical or psycho-emotional damage, or when the accused has contracted a terminal illness that makes the application of a penalty notoriously unnecessary or disproportionate;

– The penalty or security measure that could be imposed for the criminal act that is irrelevant in consideration of the penalty or security measure already imposed or that could be imposed for another crime for which it is being processed regardless of the jurisdiction.

– When the accused provides essential and effective information for the prosecution of a more serious crime than the one charged, and agrees to appear in court.

– When, due to the causes or circumstances surrounding the commission of the punishable conduct, the criminal prosecution is disproportionate or unreasonable.

– Likewise, the criterion of opportunity may not be applied in cases of crimes against the free development of personality, family violence or in cases of tax crimes or those that seriously affect the public interest.

