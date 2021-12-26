Dec 26, 2021 at 09:13 CET

Marisol Hernandez

The return from Juan Carlos I to Spain, once the Prosecutor of the Supreme Court closes the three investigations open against him, is one of the issues that the House of the King must resolve in 2022. There is no scheduled date because first the condition inexcusable that all the causes that affect it, in our country and abroad, are definitely filed, as reported by EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA, the newspaper that belongs to this group, Prensa Ibérica.

Once this happens, the Zarzuela and the Moncloa will give the go-ahead. From that moment the return will occur when it suits Felipe VI, at the time that the announcement that the previous monarch steps again on Spain do not tarnish any act of the Crown on appointed dates.

Fluent dialogue

The breaking off del Rey with his father is a made impeccable, caused by a whole series of decisions that Juan Carlos I accepted despite not sharing them: fundamentally the order that he had to leave Spain due to the scandals of the opaque companies in his name and the money hidden from the Tax Agency, the resignation of Felipe VI to his inheritance and the withdrawal of the annual allowance that covered his expenses. But the emeritus king needs neither friends nor acquaintances to speak for him before his descendant. The thread between Juan Carlos I and Felipe VI exists. It is not totally direct but they have an interlocutor between them who has the recognition of both, according to knowledgeable sources.

This means that La Zarzuela, and by extension the Government, knows perfectly well that the emeritus king wants to return, that he has assumed that it will not be possible until there is not a single judicial investigation against him, that it will be only seasonal because if it is more than six months it has to pay taxes to the Treasury, and since it has no known income, it does not want to do so, and that when it is in our country not one of its movements may be a cause for controversy. If it were not for the issue of tax residence, Juan Carlos I would live permanently in Spain, as is his wish. But by taking away the budget allocation You cannot justify the origin of the money with which you would cover your expenses.

These are the conditions of the agreement, which continues to be drawn up, and which, according to the sources consulted by this newspaper, commits Juan Carlos I to carry a discreet life. He, they explain, is absolutely aware that his return and his activity in Spain cannot be a drain on the Monarchy. And, although he has never made things easy and neither understood nor shared that he was forced to leave the country, he is willing to comply in exchange for spending a few months in his country.

At some point your desire to return will align with the agenda of Felipe VI -of course not this christmas– and his return will occur. As this newspaper has published, the concern in the Casa del Rey is where to house it so that it is cared for as it deserves due to its status as king and former head of State and can move with discretion but without its presence representing a new expense for the State coffers. . What La Zarzuela fears the most is that his return fuels criticism from the anti-monarchists, with United Podemos at the helm.

The residency problem

It is a thorny decision, because in addition to him would like to return to the Palacio de la Zarzuela, where he has resided since 1963. In principle, this would not be the option that most convinces Felipe VI, but sources familiar with this process point out that it is the alternative that brings the most advantages. The other possibilities would be to install it in a property owned by the State, used by the Crown, but it may be more difficult to justify that this does not generate an additional expense.

The return to the Zarzuela would mean going back exactly to the situation prior to his departure. Juan Carlos I left Madrid for the United Arab Emirates in August 2020 and had not moved from this residence, despite the fact that since March he no longer had public money for his maintenance. Furthermore, Felipe VI and the Royal Family do not live in the Palacio de la Zarzuela but have their own house, known as the Prince’s Pavilion. The King does have his office there but the emeritus, due to the size of the enclosure, would have full autonomy in his dependencies as happens with Queen Sofía, who also lives there. In terms of coexistence, La Zarzuela would also be a feasible route.

The angorilla

The sources consulted suggest that this solution cannot yet be ruled out, although others are still being considered. Another possibility would be the farm of La Angorrilla, 19 kilometers from La Zarzuela, where the former lover of Juan Carlos I, Corinna Larsen, settled, and where he spent long periods of time. In any case, they point out that the decision on the place that will host the emeritus king in his seasons in Spain has not yet been made.

The last images of Juan Carlos I in Abu Dhabi, to see a Rafa Nadal match, the talk he had afterwards with him and which also transcended, and the presence of Elena and Cristina de Borbón recently in the box of the Formula 1 Grand Prix , suppose, according to sectors familiar with the Crown’s communication style, gestures of vindication and also signals aimed at normalizing the figure of the emeritus in Spain to end his exile in Abu Dhabi.