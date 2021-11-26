The cryptocurrency JRR Token It was released in August and according to the Tolkien Estate attorneys, it infringed on the author’s trademark rights.

Photo: Wayback Machine.

Tolkien Estate is the legal body that manages the property of JRR Tolkien, including the copyrights of most of his works, including The Lord of the Rings.

Tolkien Estate filed its complaint with the World Intellectual Property Organization just 1 day after the tokens for the cryptocurrency went on sale.

What was the problem with the JRR Token cryptocurrency?

The goal of bliss cryptocurrency was to organize people towards a common goal, to make the JRR Token out “The One Token That Rules Them All ”, alluding to the famous line from The Lord of the Rings“ One ring to rule them all ”

According to BBC News, the developer said about the cryptocurrency that ‘The fact that the disputed domain name brings to mind the plaintiff’s trademarks is indicative of the parody evoked by the JRR trademark Token, not of any alleged bad faith.

What is cryptocurrency for?

The plaintiffs assured that the JRR Token cryptocurrency had been “specifically designed to deceive”, all this due to references to the brand, its website was full of images of hills and wizards and made users believe that the cryptocurrency had some direct business relationship with the author.

Outcome

The WIPO gave the ruling in favor of Tolkien Estate as it was clear that the JRR developers Token they were familiar with the author’s work and wanted to profit from the popularity of his works. The cryptocurrency it is no longer on the market and even its website is inactive.

Steven Maier, attorney for the Tolkien Estate, stated “Tolkien’s estate has a duty to protect the name of JRR Tolkien and the content of his beloved books.” He also mentioned that cryptocurrency JRR Token he clearly wanted to make a financial profit by associating it with Tolkien’s literary works.

With this, Tolkien Estate sends a strong message to all those who want to take advantage of JRR Tolkien’s name and books for financial gain.