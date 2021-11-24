Reuters.- Global oil demand is projected to strengthen and exceed 2019 levels by March 2022 as countries reopen and economic activity recovers, JP Morgan said in an analysis note on Wednesday.

The bank hopes that world oil demand grows by 3.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022 to reach 99.8 million bpd, 280,000 bpd above 2019 levels.

“Despite the rapid rate of growth, it was not until July 2023 that the US supply should return to pre-Covid-19 volumes – three years after the WTI reached negative prices -, leaving OPEC + (the Organization of Exporting Countries of Petroleo and its allies) firmly in control, ”the note said.

The bank also hopes that Brent crude prices average $ 88 per barrel in 2022, $ 82 in 2023 and that exceed $ 90 sometime in the third quarter of 2022.

The United States said on Tuesday it would release millions of barrels of crude from its strategic reserves in coordination with China, India, South Korea, Japan and the United Kingdom, to try to cool prices after OPEC + producers repeatedly ignored orders for more crude.

