Adding all the causes together, the equivalent of the combined populations of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Norway and Sweden die worldwide each year. And it is that every day 160,000 people die (60 million a year). But on New Year’s Day 2020 alone, 392,000 people were born..

Journalism has treated this data very unevenly. It has only focused on a few deaths each year (and far fewer births). The reason for choosing some news over others is multiple. Various criteria are established. But, above all, the scandal criterion governs. And scandal is a form of brain distortion of media consumers..





Journalists don’t know more than you

The reason that the media prefers scandal to rigor is that scandal produces greater economic returns. However, not only the benefits are behind the informational distortions: the journalist’s own ignorance is.





The journalist may be acting in good faith when he devotes more pages and attention to a murder than to a suicide, even though there are ten times more suicides than homicides, or when he talks longer about cancer and less about heart problems (the latter being what kills more). Or spend a lot of time in a tornado, when asthma causes 70 times more deaths. Finally, the journalist is like all of us: a human being crossed by availability biases and others, encountering similar errors when assessing the world’s risks.

This is something that was found in a 2013 project carried out by the Swedish doctor Hans rosling called the Ignorance Project, by Gapminder. When a large sample of the journalistic profession was subjected to a multiple choice survey regarding their knowledge of certain topics, such as overpopulation crises, vaccines or female education in the world, the results were devastating: the majority seemed not to know more than the average public, and the average public, regarding these topics, he only knows if the questions were answered randomly.

It didn’t matter if the journalists were English, American or European, or even if they were reputable documentary makers for the BBC, PBS, National Geographic or the Discovery Channel. Except for a small percentage of journalists, lthe majority was like a normal and ordinary person. You can expand on all this in the following video: