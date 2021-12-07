Jossmery Toledo lashed out at Jean Deza. (Photo: Capture / Instagram)

On the December 6 broadcast of the América Hoy program, Jossmery Toledo was a guest and did not hesitate to respond to certain taunts directed at his ex-partner, Jean Deza.

The model was surprised by revealing little-known details of the athlete such as that he would have a bad smell on his feet. The popular “Giselo” asked the ex-police officer about how he fixed his house for Christmas when he lived with the soccer player.

“Jossmery, for Christmas you hang the stockings as well as decorating. Did you hang up Jean Deza’s stockings? “, said Edson Dávila not knowing what Jossmery would answer.

In order not to remain silent, the model replied: “No, no, because they smelled (the stockings), I am not lying. I’m sarcastic, but I always say things “he said with a laugh.

His words took everyone present on the set by surprise but it was the dancer who commented: “How strong, it was not the idea.”

On the other hand, Christian Domínguez was a bit uncomfortable since he was in the middle of the kitchen segment that the magazine presents every morning.

“Tomorrow everyone is going to say that on TV, in the newspapers. Do you think we can change the subject? The subject in the kitchen is not pleasant “, said the Cumbiambero and fortunately everyone paid attention to him.

It should be remembered that at the time, Jossmery Toledo and Jean Deza starred in a stormy sentimental relationship since it ended in complaints and with an alleged infidelity with the model, Shirley Arica.

HE TID IT AS “USELESS”

During her visit to the morning show, Janet Barboza asked Jossmery if Jean Deza had ever cooked for her during their relationship.

“No water is served”The model responded, leaving the popular “Retouching” in bewilderment as she was surprised by how little detail-oriented and romantic the soccer player is.

Let’s remember that since her romance with the athlete ended several months ago, she is single and is not afraid to reveal everything she remembers now that they are no longer together.

JOSSMERY TOLEDO IS ANNOYED WITH A PARODY OF HIS TIKTOK

The National Police of Peru (PNP) used its official TikTok account to recreate the video that brought Jossmery Toledo to fame. The former third-rate NCO who was filmed with the police uniform to carry out a daring trend on the platform.

TikTok users were shocked to see a noncommissioned officer imitate Jossmery Toledo with the same steps and music. This time, however, she did not change the PNP uniform for a tight red dress.

Instead, the video ended with a strong message that would be directed to the influencer: “Remember! You are not just wearing the uniform. You are representing an institution ”.

“Do not use the uniform for purposes other than police service”They added in the description of the video.

After the fact, the 28-year-old model responded annoyed through Instagram: “Why didn’t they say that before they investigate me and turn their backs on me?”. Recall that Jossmery Toledo was investigated by the National Police after using the uniform for external purposes on TikTok.

Due to criticism, Toledo requested his pass to retirement from the PNP, where he worked as a law enforcement officer in the Asset Laundering Directorate, in February 2020.

Jossmery responded to the PNP. (Photo: Instagram Capture)

