Josephines, also known as Howell’s Bread (Howell’s bread), are slices of bread that, spread with a mixture of butter, cheese, mayonnaise, garlic and green pepper, are au gratin in the oven. This layer melts and penetrates the crumb, providing an incredible juiciness. The bread crust, on the other hand, is super crunchy and the contrast of textures that is created is a wonder.

They aroused our curiosity when we saw them at The Kitchn, because of how simple they are to prepare and because of how tasty they are. And we are not wrong in the least. That is why today we claim the return of the Josephinas, whose original recipe, published decades ago in a small Kansas newspaper, has long been forgotten.

To enjoy these cheese, butter and mayonnaise toasts in all their glory is almost imperative. serve them fresh. They are a delight and the effort invested is almost zero. It is one of those recipes that is worth preparing for weekend snacks and keeping like gold on a cloth.

In a large and deep container, add the butter, the grated cheese, the garlic cloves (minced or grated), the mayonnaise and a pinch of salt. We chop finely 1/4 of pepper and we add it. We stir well until we obtain a homogeneous dough that we let rest for an hour in the fridge. We cut the baguette bread into slices approximately one centimeter thick. We spread each one with one generous layer of the previous mixture, ensuring that the entire surface is well covered. Read: The best-selling Crock-pot from Amazon is on sale at only 38.90 euros (also in PcComponentes) We place the slices on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper or a silicone mat, leaving some separation between them. We introduce the tray in the oven, with the grill at 250 ºC, and au gratin until the surface is slightly golden. We serve immediately.

With what to accompany the Josephinas or toasts of cheese, mayonnaise and butter

This little (but hefty) American-sourced appetizer is a gem. The Josephinas They are served hot, fresh from the oven, and are an ideal snack to accompany a very cool beer. They fly off the plate quickly, so make a good amount because you’ll want to eat them in pairs.

