The NFTs in games are a reality, and the director of It Takes Two has said that he simply disagrees. Josef Fares has been making headlines in the video game industry for years, like when he said “F *** the Oscars” at The Game Awards, and more recently, for taking home the Game of the Year award. The award-winning game director is known for his outspokenness, and has recently brought up the subject of NFTs, going as far as to say that he would rather get shot rather than include NFTs in games.

Fares addressed the issue in an interview with The Washington Post., where he defended video games as an art form and criticized companies for adjusting the mechanics to try to get players to spend real money. He said his company Hazelight Studios would not make a live service game despite the amount of money such games can raise.

Fares says no to NFTs in games

NFTs in games are an increasingly popular trend in the digital space, with some people spending thousands upon thousands of dollars to buy them. For example, the bid on an Amouranth NFT based on the image of the famous streamer Twitch surpassed $ 125,000 at one point. Clearly, money can be made from NFTs, but fans shouldn’t expect them to appear in any future games developed by Fares and his team at Hazelight Studios.

Other video game companies have already started experimenting with NFTs, with mostly negative reactions from the community. For example, Ubisoft NFT plans They have been widely criticized and appear to have failed, although the company seems to remain determined to incorporate NFTs into the games of its future projects.