The always controversial direct confesses that he does not hate the Oscars.

Josef Fares has always been one of the most eccentric personalities in the video game industry, but his popularity soared a few years ago when he sent “fuck the Oscars” during The Game Awards 2017. Attitude that he shared again at the beginning of this month of December when he took the stage to collect the award for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021 and has not lost in finding a new target of their criticism, the NFT. These are digital elements, usually images, whose ownership and sale is registered in the blockchain digital property platform.

“Actually, in a way, The Oscars got screwed because The Game Awards are getting better“Fares said during the gala on December 9, but in a recent interview with The Washington Post, the creative assured that “I never plan a speech at all”. The creative explained that he did not expect ‘It Takes Two’ to win the game of the year, so “the only thing I had in mind was that I needed to thank my team and my daughter”.

Despite these viral moments by Josef Fares, he assures that he does not hate the Oscars. “When I got to the 2017 Game Awards, everyone was talking like, ‘These are the Oscars of games,'” he explained. “So on stage, being me, instantly in my head I thought, ‘Fuck the Oscars, we’re having a great time here instead‘. That’s where it came from. It wasn’t a statement that I think the Oscars are bad.“.

NFTs are worse than Oscars

There is something that makes Josef Fares more pissed off than the Oscars themselves and it is the NFTs. I’d rather get “shot in the knee” to include them in future games, assured the creative when discussing the future of Hazelight Studios.

“Let me tell you this: any decision you make in a game, where you have to adjust the layout to make the player pay or do something that makes you want them to pay money, it’s wrong, if you ask me. If you make a game [con el objetivo de contar] a story, I think it’s wrong, ”Fares said. “However, If you ask a great CEO who runs a company, he would say I’m stupid because companies seek to make money. But I would still say no. Games are an art to me“.

A user mistakenly sells a $ 300,000 NFT for $ 3,000

While Ubisoft Quartz, Ubisoft’s NFT platform, continues despite criticism, the creators of STALKER 2 were forced to change course due to the angry reaction of NFT detractors. We will see how this technology evolves in the video game industry, as companies have seen here a new way to squeeze players and get more money. Although experts warn of the NFT price bubble due to pure speculation, as if it were investing in the stock market or cryptocurrencies. In many cases, the demand for NFTs has been shown to be artificially created by the very companies that create NFTs, even to launder money, no wonder the huge negative response from the gaming community.

