José Manuel del Río Virgen, technical secretary of the Political Coordination Board of the Senate of the Republic and close to Senator Ricardo Monreal, was linked to a process this Tuesday by the judge Francisco Reyes Contreras for his alleged responsibility in the homicide of the former candidate of Citizen Movement to the mayoralty of Cazones, Veracruz, René Tovar.

After an initial hearing of more than 24 hours, Del Río Virgen was linked to a trial for the crime of intentional homicide, for which he will remain in the Pacho Viejo prison, Veracruz. This case rocked the Senate of the Republic, in particular the Morenoist senator Ricardo Monreal, who aspires to be a presidential candidate in 2023.

More information:

Secretary of the Senate enters the Veracruz prison

Both Monreal Ávila, who chairs the Senate’s Political Coordination Board, and the senator for Movimiento Ciudadano, Dante Delgado, have described the arrest and imprisonment of Del Río Virgen as a political case. Even Monreal Ávila moved in recent days to Veracruz with the intention of seeing his close, without success.

We are in Veracruz, to close ranks with those who suffer, with innocent people who suffer persecution and with their families.

Happy holidays and long live Veracruz! pic.twitter.com/zgXUFmeSzG – Ricardo Monreal A. (@RicardoMonrealA) December 24, 2021

Del Río Virgen was charged with the murder of former candidate René Tovar, which occurred on June 4, just two days before the elections. In fact, his name could not be changed from the ballot because he was assassinated hours before election day, and he was the winner of the contest, but the position was filled by Omar Ramírez, who was the campaign coordinator.

The Governor’s Atrocities and Abuse of Power @CuitlahuacGJ continued today with the link to the process of José Manuel del Río, @ delriovirgen1, without tests and with all the anomalies. – Clemente Castañeda H (@ClementeCH) December 29, 2021

Omar Ramírez himself was arrested on June 22 by the Veracruz Ministerial Police in Coatzintla, for his alleged relationship with the murder of René Tovar.

It may interest you:

There is no doubt of my loyalty to Morena and to the president: Ricardo Monreal

This case shook national politics to the extent that the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, who also aspires to be Morena’s presidential candidate in 2024, showed his clear support for Monreal Ávila. For his part, the Morenoist senator has focused on qualifying the arrest as a political case orchestrated by the governor of Veracruz, the also Morenoist Cuitláhuac Salinas.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico