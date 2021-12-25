Villegas had some conditions that compromised his health. The news was confirmed by Guadalajara through their social networks, however, their relatives have been called into silence without disclosing the reason for their death.

We deeply regret the death of 'Jamaicón' Villegas, Guadalajara's highest champion. The history of this Club could never be told without mentioning its name.

The ‘Jamaicón’ Villegas was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, on June 20, 1934, his professional career as a footballer led him to wear three jerseys: Club Deportivo Imperio, the Reboceros of La Piedad Y Club Guadalajara. It was in the latter where he consecrated his career entering the history of the goats with his outstanding performance.

Villegas received league champion eight times wearing the red-and-white shirt, also raised seven titles of Champion of Champions, two Mexico Cups, a Champions League internationally and four Western Gold Cups regionally.

Among his sporting exploits is remembered for stopping the advance of the legendary Brazilian soccer player Manuel ‘Garrincha’ in the 1962 World Cup in ChileOn that occasion, the Mexican National Team was measured against its counterpart in Brazil, a meeting where the South Americans won.

“Rest in peace Jamaicón, champion, legend and figure. All my respect to his family and friends. I wish them resignation and I am very sorry for this departure. We will always remember him with admiration,” the current president of Chivas shared on social networks, Amaury vergara.