Meade Kuribreña is also a member of the HSBC Holdings Board of Directors, an appointment he received in February 2019, months after losing the federal presidential elections.

In that year, he was also appointed a member of the Grupo Alfa Board of Directors.

Who is José Antonio Meade?

José Antonio Meade competed in the last presidential elections of 2018 as standard-bearer of the PRI and thus became the first citizen candidate without membership in the tricolor, but who is this former federal official?

Meade has bachelor’s degrees: one in Law from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and another in Economics from the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM). In addition, he has a Ph.D. in Economics from Yale University.

Considering the two times he has been in a presidential cabinet, Meade has been Secretary of the Treasury twice – first with Felipe Calderón and then with Enrique Peña Nieto-, once head of Energy (from January to September 2011), once head of of Social Development (from August 2015 to September 2016) and once head of Foreign Relations (from December 2012 to August 2015).