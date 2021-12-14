The former presidential candidate for the PRI in 2018, José Antonio Meade, became a member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Comercial Chedraui.

On December 10, the Comercia Chedraui Group held an Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting, where by the favorable vote of the majority of the members they approved that the PRI member will join the Board of Directors.

In this meeting, they pointed out that the former Secretary of Finance and Public Credit has the experience, capacity and professional prestige to carry out his functions free of conflicts of interest and without being subject to personal, patrimonial or economic interests.

José Antonio Meade will occupy the place left by María Novales Flamarique as a member of said Council.

The PRI member is also a member – since February 2019 – of the Board of Directors of HSBC Hodings. He was also appointed a member of the Grupo Alfa Board of Directors.

