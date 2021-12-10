Dec 09, 2021 at 7:28 pm CET

Artur Lopez

Olympique de Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli urged Konrad of the Source to “make more overflows and assists”. The Argentine coach attended the media at a press conference in the preview of the Europa League game against Lokomotiv Moscow, and asked for patience with the 20-year-old winger.

The OM coach considered that the Barça footballer, for whom they barely paid 3 million euros, as a medium-term investment: “He is a player who is very talented, but he is also very young. The club has made an investment in the future. There is irregularity in his performance due to his youth. We hope you do more overflows and assists. When Under wasn’t there, we couldn’t find that. ”

To date, the American has appeared in 14 Ligue 1 matches, and has only missed two domestic championship matches taking advantage of Cengiz Ünder’s absence. Nine starts and five substitutions in which he has left flashes of his self-confidence and has provided two assists. He has also participated in three Europa League duels from the bench, in which he has given two passes on goal.

Little by little, it seems that the young ex-La Masía winger is finding his place in France, although he will need a more regularity to succeed in one of the great teams of the championship.