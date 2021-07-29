Without excuses

“I have a bittersweet feeling. I had a historic result and in the end I was one step away from the medals. But I am in my first Games and I should not worry. I have a whole career ahead of me,” said the young Mexican shooter.“It is a historic result for shooting in Mexico, and for Mexico in general, so I feel good. I have been working for a long time. It is a very significant result for me. It is a first step in a long career,” he added .“I have fought against competitors who have won World Cups. I knew that I was facing opponents with a lot of experience and that it was not going to be easy,” he explained.

The Mexican did not want to hide in the windy conditions as an excuse for his final failures.

“On two occasions it definitely had a little influence, and it was difficult to hit the mark, but most of the misses were my responsibility, mentally,” he said.

The Mexican missed three shots in a row and four of the last six. “I lost concentration, rhythm and failed, I lost the position on the podium,” he explained.

“I have to keep working and not make this defeat me. It’s just the beginning,” he analyzed.

“This is a sample of what I am capable of. It is a push for the future and the Olympic cycle towards Paris-2024,” he concluded.

Orozco will compete again on Friday in the Olympic pit for mixed teams.

Mexico has two medals in Tokyo-2020, both bronze, won by Alejandra Valencia and Luis Álvarez in the mixed team archery event and Alejandra Orozco and Gabriela Agúndez in synchronized jumps from the 10-meter platform in diving .

The country’s only medal in shooting in the history of the Olympic Games came nine decades ago, in 1932, when Gustavo Huet Bobadilla hung himself silver in the 50-meter rifle event.

DNA question

His father, Martín de Jesús Orozco, represented Mexico in shooting in international competitions and is currently its coach.

From him he inherited his love for a sport in which he started when he was a three-year-old boy with an air rifle. He took the shotgun at seven.

Although not everything is flowers. “It is difficult for your father to be your coach. In the case of my father it is also difficult for his son to be his athlete because there can be many piques,” Orozco once acknowledged in an interview with the Mexican press.

The rise in sports shooting for this video game fanatic has been rapid.

He was the flag bearer of Mexico in the Pan American Games in Lima-2019 and on the way to Tokyo-2020 he became the first Mexican to obtain his Olympic place.

Although the medal resisted him, Orozco’s performance in Japan was a milestone, as he is the first Mexican to advance to a final of his specialty at the Olympic Games. His father, after all, cannot complain that his son decided to follow in his footsteps in sports.