

Dec 31, 2021 at 3:24 PM CET



Landing of Cristiano Ronaldo This summer at Manchester United was a surprise and since then, the Portuguese has given a lot to talk about. Especially in recent months his continuity at the club has been called into question, but it seems that the future of the Portuguese will continue to be linked to the team in which his career took off.

This was confirmed by his representative, Jorge Mendes, after the much-needed victory against Burnley in the last game of the year for the ‘red devils’. Mendes stepped out of the rumors and assured that Christian will continue in Manchester.

“Cristiano is very happy at Manchester United. He will continue with his solid and great performances, as he has always done in his career. This is going to be a great season for him, I’m sure,” said the representative in a statement to ‘ Sky Sports Italia ‘.

Some statements that come to calm the waters after the ‘Daily Mail’ published that there is a poor relationship between their own Cristiano Ronaldo and some young players from the squad like Mason Greenwood.

Of course, the arrival of the German coach Ralf rangnick to the Manchester United bench, the situation of the Portuguese in the team has changed and has given way to a series of rumors that place him, among others, in the orbit of Real Madrid in this winter market that is about to start.