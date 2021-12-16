Jorge Martín has been one of the proper names of the 2021 MotoGP season. The Madrid rider has not only become ‘Rookie of the Year’, but along the way he has achieved his first MotoGP victory. The Pramac Racing rider, pushed by a really competitive Ducati, has had a really remarkable campaign with a final balance of a victory, four podiums and four poles. However, all that glitters is not gold and Martín has also had some really negative moments in his first season in the queen class. The strong accident suffered in the Portuguese GP and the three races he had to lose as a result of this mishap were the lowest point in a year he will never forget.

Martín started the season by surprising the MotoGP paddock after taking pole and getting on the podium in his third MotoGP race. However, just days later, Jorge had a severe crash in FP3 at the Portuguese GP and missed the next three races due to injury: «It has been a pleasant season, but a very long one for me. I have also had many ups and downs. I think my debut year in MotoGP has had the best and the worstIt has been a season of extremes. With the injury it seemed that it was going to be a negative season, but she was finally the best after coming back from injury with a victory, podiums and pole positions. We have fought for the top five in almost every race. “

The young Spanish driver added: «I think we have been very strong. Everyone on the team has done a great job and we are ready for next season. The learning process has gone very well. We still have a way to go to continue learning. In each race I try to understand new things. I also improved communication with the whole team. It is not an easy process since every time I stop to try to understand something, everything evolves. It is complex to understand all the information at once. Every weekend I understand the bike better. I think the hardest thing this year has been understanding the tires. You have to improve on that. We must understand it and see how we can take a step forward with tires for next year.».