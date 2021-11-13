The last qualifying session of the 2021 MotoGP season was a roller coaster of emotions. A calm Q1 with two clear protagonists has given way to a Q2 full of alternations in which the Ducati men have gone from heaven to hell and vice versa in seconds. And in this scenario, Jorge Martín has achieved pole with the Ducati of Pramac Racing after signing a best lap in 1: 29.936. Behind the Spanish were Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller, although both have gone to the ground in the last moments of the session. In his farewell, Valentino Rossi starts tenth.

Talking about the Q1 of the Valencia GP is talking about Álex Rins and Brad Binder. The Suzuki and KTM riders have led the session almost from the first moment and when they already had the two tickets for Q2 almost assured, both have improved their laps so as not to give options to either of their rivals. With a time of 1: 30.673, Álex Rins finished as the fastest driver in Q1 after beating Brad Binder by just over a tenth. Behind the South African were Andrea Dovizioso, Maverick Viñales and Iker Lecuona in a fifth row of the grid in which Álex Márquez could well have been if he had not gone to the ground.

Pecco Begnaia has stayed 64 thousandths from closing season 2021 with a new pole.

If Q1 has had two clear protagonists from start to finish, Q2 has been a fight of ‘egos’ between the Ducati riders. In fact, Jack Miller and Jorge Martín have come to be first and second with the same time, before Pecco Bagnaia broke this equality with an impressive turn at 1: 30,000. Nevertheless, when it seemed that Bagnaia was going to continue expanding his record of consecutive poles, the Italian went to the ground and gave a choice to his fellow brands. Jorge Martín did not miss the opportunity and took his fourth pole of the year with a time of 1: 29.936.

Pecco Bagnaia could not respond to the Pramac pilot after going to the ground, the same situation that Jack Miller was experiencing. The two official Ducati riders ended the session with a crash and in the front row, demonstrating the great end of the year for Borgo Panigale’s signing. For its part, Joan Mir took fourth place, while Johann Zarco was fifth, also with a Ducati. Álex Rins will be in charge of closing the second row of the grid after beating Brad Binder, champion Fabio Quartararo and Takaaki Nakagami. Already in the fourth row, Valentino Rossi appears in tenth position.

Qualifying results (Q2) of the 2021 MotoGP Valencia GP