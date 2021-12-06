Dec 06, 2021 at 11:39 am CET

EFE

Jorge Jesus It has not been the shock that Benfica intended in the summer of 2020 and far from taking the club to the highest levels of world football, the team offers many doubts about the recovery of its prestige, as promised by the coach when he arrived in August this year.

The embodied team saved the furniture last year in the final stretch of the League by achieving third position to access ‘the Champions’, despite the almost 100 million euros that the club invested in signings.

And in this first quarter of the campaign, Benfica George Jesus He has hardly given joy to his fans, except that 3-0 against FC Barcelona that ended up being diluted after a bad November.

“The eagles” fell 3-1 last Friday in the league derby against Sporting and the fans are increasingly unhappy with their coach.

Jorge Jesus and Benfica will play it on Wednesday at home against Dynamo Kiev. The only thing they do is win and wait for Barcelona not to win in Munich.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese coach has affirmed in the last hours that he is working hard to recover a squad affected by the defeat against Sporting and recalls that, at least, Benfica has secured the third position of the group, that is, if they do not go to eighth, will play the Europa League.

THE SHADOW OF VIEIRA

On his return to Benfica (he was the club’s coach between 2009 and 2015), Jorge Jesus promised that he would unite “the benfiquista nation”, an increasingly complicated task, since the coach arrived from the hand of Luis Filipe Vieira, who was arrested last summer for alleged crimes of corruption and had to resign as president.

After his successful stint with Flamengo, where he won the Brazilian League and the Copa Libertadores in 2019, Jorge Jesus It seemed synonymous with victory and he insisted over and over again in his presentation that “he was used to winning”, something that the fans now eagerly demand of him.

THE FLAMENGO IS NOT FORGOTTEN

And in the absence of results, the possible interests of a Flamengo who wants to regain the path of triumphs emerge with more force.

With two games to go before the Brazilian League concludes, Flamengo no longer have mathematical options for the leadership and are thinking about the next season.

In the Portuguese media, the words of the vice president of Flamengo have been published with force, frames Braz, which assured in the last hours that George Jesus “it is an option”.

The Portuguese coach left the Brazilian team when he was at the top and the fans still idolize him.

With the results as the sword of Damocles, George Jesus He is on the wire and the Portuguese newspapers insist that his immediate future at Benfica, with whom he has a contract until June 2022, goes through the game against Dynamo Kiev.