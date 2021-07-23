Director Jordan Peele reveals the title of his thriller, NOPE, in a tweet on his private account.

Jordan Peele revealed the title of Nope on Thursday afternoon, along with the movie poster with the emoji of a simple cloud ☁.

The slogan describes Nope What a new horror from the mind of Oscar winner Jordan Peele. There is hardly any information about her. However, we know that Daniel Kaluuya, which garnered an Oscar nomination for Peele’s directorial debut, Get out (2017), stars Nope next to Keke palmer Y Steven yeun. Among the new cast members are the actress from Euphoria (2019 -) Barbie Ferreira, the actor of The OA (2016) Brandon perea Y Michael Wincott (The Crow (1994), Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)).

The Universal Pictures film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 22, 2022. The poster states that it will only be available in theaters, a departure from recent summer releases such as Black widow Y Cruella Disney, and Warner Bros. Godzilla vs. Kong Y Space Jam: A New Legacy. In the midst of the pandemic, Universal reaffirmed its commitment to movie theaters by forging an agreement with several movie chains. The multi-year pact gives the studio the flexibility to move its films to premium video-on-demand platforms after at least 17 days on the big screen.

With only two movies to his name, Peele (Get out Y Us) has an enviable record at the box office. His first feature film, the psychological horror film Get out (2017) was a critical and commercial success. The film, in which they also participate Allison williams, Lil rel howery Y Bradley Whitford, grossed $ 255 million in worldwide ticket sales and garnered four Oscar nominations. Continue with Us (2019) a creepy thriller about a family that is attacked by a group of doppelgängers, which also generated $ 255 million worldwide.

For now there are not many details of the plot, the only thing that catches the eye, is about the setting and its colors. In spite of everything, showing a place with a single tree and a town in the middle of the wide landscape that surrounds it, I could affirm that the most notable element is the cloud that flies over them from great height.

The premiere of Nope It is scheduled for July 2022.