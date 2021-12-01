In 2021 we have seen launches of indie games that cater to all types of audiences, but one aimed at younger players who are beginning to look for their first challenges was missing. This is where it comes in Joojee’s Journey, a family game with a heartwarming story and 2D platforming challenges for those just starting out in the gaming world, recommended for players ages 5 and up.

Joojee’s Journey introduces us to a cute bunny named Joojee that one day she wakes up at home without remembering anything, confused and with a magic brush in her hands. Developed by Quantum peaks next to Digital Innovative Design and Technology Center Co., Joojee’s Journey arrived this month on the Nintendo Switch published by DigiPen Game Studios, and offers an experience that combines 2D platforming with children’s stories.

Related: Review: Pocoyo Party, the first official video game of the series for Nintendo Switch.

Although Joojee does not remember anything, in her room she finds a drawing of her friends, so she decides to find a way to recover her memory and remember each one of them. For that, Joojee needs to touch her friends with the magic brush, which transports her to a dream world inside their heads and returns all the memories to her by completing a small challenge.

In this way the gameplay of Joojee’s Journey is divided into two sections: On the one hand we have the real world where Joojee and the rest of the animals live, while on the other hand we have the fantasy world inside the heads of the other characters; While the real-world sections look like a children’s story turned into a video game, the fantasy sections offer a platforming challenge that could well be described as Light blue for children.

Read more: Review: Demon Turf, finally a platform game at the height of Super Mario.

JooJee’s Journey is a perfect game for children 5 years and older who are starting to play on their own, as it offers a decent challenge and a story with positive messages, which teach the value of friendship and kindness. Although the story of the game is simple, that is enough to make the bunny Joojee have a little adventure on her island, with dozens of characters to meet.

It should be noted that the main thing about Joojee’s Journey is its story, because although it has platform challenges, these can be skipped in their entirety. This is just an option, and is intended for younger players who do not yet have the necessary skill to pass a level. In this way, even if they get stuck a little, they can continue with the story without problems.

What’s more: Review: Review: Little Bug, a short but memorable experience on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

Like a good children’s story:

Although I understand that the characters in Joojee’s Journey already existed, I am personally unfamiliar with any of them, so I do not know if the story has nods to other adventures. However, as a parent of a young child, I am very familiar with the Children’s Stories and the feeling that the Joojee’s Journey story conveys seems inspired by these.

Each character has a different personality, but none are malicious or perform negative actions. On the contrary, most seek to cheer on Joojee or whoever is needed indiscriminately. Of course not everything is perfect, as there are some conflicts present to move the story forward, but these always get a good denouement. Little by little you will meet Joojee’s friends and acquaintances, each with a story to tell.

Thanks to her magic brush, Joojee is able to enter the heads of the characters and find out what ails them, allowing her to search a solution to your problems. In this way, little by little you will get to know the inhabitants of this magical world, establishing bonds of friendship and learning a little more about the history.

Regarding its presentation, the graphics of Joojee’s Journey are simple but adorable, with locations and characters that would be perfect on the pages of a children’s book. Although most of your time is spent exploring in the real world, the small sections of platforms have challenges that force you to test your ability to overcome them, unless of course you decide to skip them entirely.

Verdict: Joojee’s Journey is a story made video game to start in this hobby.

Joojee’s Journey is the perfect game to introduce children to the world of 2D video games, especially those to which parents are used to reading children’s stories, either classic or modern as Winnie and Wilbur by Valerie Thomas and Korky Paul, u Olivia by Ian Falconer, to name a few of quality and available in Spanish. However, precisely this is the only negative aspect of Joojee’s Journey, and it is not available in Spanish. At the moment the game can only be played in English, French, Thai and Japanese, although the developers promised to add additional languages ​​in the future.

Leaving this aside, Joojee’s Journey is a good video game for boys and girls to start in this hobby, as it offers a friendly story with characters with cute designs, always giving a positive message promoting the value of friendship. Joojee’s Journey is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch and you can buy it in the Nintendo eShop.

The good:

A touching story, like a children’s story

A simple but functional control

Teaches values ​​of friendship and trust

The bad: