The actor who will play Kang, Jonathan Majors, made his official debut in Loki. After that, he took it upon himself to talk a little more about his character.

The first season of Loki it came to an end last Wednesday, July 14. The series of Marvel studios Y Disney + Not only did it break records and was liked by both the critics and the audience, but it also meant the opening of great plots of the UCM. One of the most important events, without a doubt, was the introduction of new characters, which will greatly enrich the second season. This is not all, but some beings included will be axes in what is to come. One of them is the villain, a variant of Kang.

It should be clarified that the term variant it refers to a version of someone in an alternate time universe or reality. It was recently known that Jonathan Majors He did not play Kang on the show, but only a minor variant of it.

With this on the table, it is clear that the debut of said character, as a great nemesis and threat, will occur, as budgeted, in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. However, some experts point out that who appears in chapter 6 of the program in question is Immortus, another variant of the same man, Nathaniel Richards. The truth is that not much is known about it, but the same interpreter, Majors, dared to comment a little on this matter. These were the words of the celebrity.

“And then from that, when Kang starts to raise his head and do his actions, in many ways he has no choice but to be in opposition or to be different from The one that remains“Stated the artist. With this, it is not only referred to the duality between the two, being separate beings. On the contrary, the great impact that El Conquistador will have on the history of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A) Yes, Kang the Conqueror will be on the big screen from February 17, 2023, when the third film of Ant-Man.

Fountain: Screen rant