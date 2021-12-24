The 31-year-old Mexican soccer player of Brazilian descent made known through his social networks his happiness to return to Mexican soil and to the popular club of the eagles.

“Dreams do come true. It is a pride to be able to be part of the best team on the continent and especially of the great family that it is. Have no doubt that I will give everything for this shirt,” he commented in a post on Twitter where he shows The yellow jersey that he will wear in the Apertura 2022 tournament, the brother of the footballer, Giovanni.

It is a pride to be part of the best team on the continent

With a count of his annotations wearing the green in official commitments of the Mexican National Team, as well as in meetings with his past team, the LA Galaxy, Jona is an eagle, it is proudly announced by Club América.

In statements to the media, he pointed out that América is part of the Dos Santos family and it was always a dream to wear their colors.

“From the cradle, from the cradle I dreamed that one day I would have loved to play for America. As you say well, my dad was here in America, Gio too, the fact of being here the Dos Santos we already made history, it is an honor, it is also a pleasure to be able to fulfill the dream of the familyFrom my dad, I think he was working in heaven to make this come true, “explained Jona.

My dad always told us, you have to play for America

After the sensitive death of his father, the footballer Zizinho, the moment of arriving at America has an emotional meaning arriving at the club.

“My dad always told us, you have to play for America, you have to fulfill that dream, it is the best team in Mexico, after 20 years that I left the country to be here again and to be in the best team in Mexico is a pride. I am so happy, so happy to be here that sometimes I can’t find words of the happiness I feel, “he added excitedly. Dos Santos rules out that this is the institution with which he is going to retire, saying that he is 31 years old, so he wants to dedicate many more years to soccer, he reported ESPN.