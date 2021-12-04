Actor Jon Bernthal played the Punisher on Netflix and could now return to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

We were able to see for the first time Punisher from Jon bernthal in the second season of Daredevil from Netflix And it was so shocking that he got his own show on the streaming platform. Then they were canceling all these series and the cinematographic rights have returned to Marvel studios.

Now all the fans wonder when we will see them again at the UCM, but there are strong rumors that Daredevil (Charlie Cox) will be in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) is one of the villains of the series Hawk Eye. While Jon bernthal has always commented that he would love to come back as Punisher / Frank Castle, but putting its conditions.

This is how he explains it in a recent interview:

“That character, in particular, has a real and very deep meaning to me and has a resonance with me. He’s really in my heart, man. It’s really in my bones. I am enormously protective of the Punisher. I have said before that there is nothing in this world more important to me than my wife and children, and only until you understand that kind of love and what it really means to voluntarily die for someone, [¿entiendes] what would it be like if someone took it away from you. That is a path, a darkness and a rage that really scares me and brings me. I went to places that I have worked for the last 20 years to get away. So I was really grateful, respectful and tired of the places that role took me and the world I had to live in. “ Said actor Jon Bernthal.

Having said that, that’s where that character should be. You need to have a level of darkness. I think if there is any relief in that character, you do the character a disservice, each iteration of the character, all the previous comics, and all the amazing fans of the character. This character means so much to people in the military. So like I said before, it’s not about whether you do the character, it’s about whether you can do it well, and I’m just interested in doing it well. “ Jon Bernthal concluded.

While we wait for the plans with this spectacular character to be revealed, we can see all the movies and series of Marvel studios on Disney plus.