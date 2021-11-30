MIAMI (AP) – Nikola Jokic returned to activity and scored 24 points, Aaron Gordon added 20 and the Denver Nuggets ended their longest losing streak in nearly six years by beating the decimated Miami Heat 120-111 on Monday. .

Bones Hyland scored 19 and Will Barton added 14 for the Nuggets, who had lost six straight. Jokic hadn’t played the last four games due to a wrist injury, but he finished with 15 rebounds and seven assists.

Jeff Green scored 12 points for Denver, making 58% of his field goals on the day it was revealed that Michael Porter Jr. will have back surgery. Porter has only played nine games this season.

Bam Adebayo finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds for Miami, which did not have its two leading scorers – Jimmy Butler, who is out with a hit to the tailbone, and Tyler Herro, who missed the game because of what the Heat said. it was general body ache. Adebayo made 15 of his points in the third period.

Max Strus scored 19 points and Caleb Martin added 18 for the Heat, who had 17 points and 14 assists from Kyle Lowry.