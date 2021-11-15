Nov 15, 2021 at 07:49 CET

EFE

Once again, Serbian center Nikola Jokic became the star player of the Denver Nuggets by getting his third consecutive triple-double after contributing 28 points, nine rebounds and nine assists that helped them easily beat the Portland 124-95 Trail Blazers, who played without injured All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.

Jokic’s triple-double was the third in a row and the Nuggets also had the support of six players hitting double-digit numbers.

Among them were rookie Bones Hyland, who reached 18 points and, for the fourth consecutive game, set his best as a professional.

Another of the Nuggets players who broke the 10-point barrier was Argentine guard Facundo Campazzo, who finished the game with 13 points, his best mark so far this season.

Campazzo played 22 minutes, in which he scored 5 of 9 shots from the field, including 3 of 6 triples, and did not go to the personnel line.

The former Real Madrid player dished out four assists, captured two rebounds, recovered one ball and lost four.

If you find the hole … Chris paul pic.twitter.com/CfDpt0YsIc – NBA Spain (@NBAspain) November 15, 2021

The guard Chris Paul returned to the Toyota Center with the rival team of the Phoenix Suns and the league runners-up were exhibited against the Houston Rockets whom they defeated on the road by beating 89-115.

Although Paul was not the leading scorer or rebounding leader for the Suns, he did become the best man the Phoenix team had in defense by contributing 15 points, four assists, three rebounds and recovering seven balls, the best mark of the game.

If Paul made the difference in defense, the Hispanic guard Devin Booker was in charge of leading the attack with 26 points, including three triples and 16 points in the first quarter, in addition to delivering six assists, grabbing five rebounds and recovering two balls.

Center JaVale McGee added a 19-point double-double, scored 9 of 12 shots from the field, and three blocks that put him at the forefront of the Suns’ inside game that had seven players with double-digit numbers, including the five starters. .

While the Suns (9-3) posted their eighth straight win, the Rockets suffered their eleventh loss in a row, the worst in the league.