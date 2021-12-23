The two works by Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino on the Joker and Batman are finally compiled in a volume that allows to enjoy this duology properly.

Two of the most popular authors of the comic USA of the moment joined forces to tell a different story of the Joker, where the leading role does not fall on the clown and his actions, but on the strength of his idea. Can a doctor analyze and discover the origin of the Joker’s personality? This premise is not new, but the focus on the influence of this way of seeing the world of the crime clown gives the comic a certain freshness.

The history

Psychologist Ben Arnell is studying the Joker, like so many others, understanding her psychosis is her goal, and perhaps the seed of a star career in her field. But the necessary visits are getting longer and more frequent, the work of building the case begins to disturb the doctor. Arnell’s obsessions end up carrying over to his sessions, and in the end, he realizes that there are two worlds for him, and the Joker has discovered which one he belongs to, hasn’t he? Maybe you’ve just been infected by a sickly and domineering personality, right? It may all have been a delusional escape. And to top it off, the big question: is Batman the result of a psychotic break, an ideal, or the fantasy of a deranged Bruce Wayne?

Jeff lemire He is one of the most popular screenwriters on the US scene, his works are always expected, and mostly acclaimed. But in this close-up of a main figure from the DC universe, he doesn’t bring anything new.Play smartly with what’s out there to create an engaging and terrifying Joker story, but not original. He does not risk too much, he does not want to leave any trace in his passage through the character, perhaps because he does not think he needs it, or because he cannot create a new twist in the history of the crime clown. The result is a story full of psychological terror in which the Joker acts as a trigger, disease and even resolution, but does not play any role that we did not know, nor does it show new facets that can change the vision of the villain.

Smile killer

In the second part of the volume, Smile killer, Lemire maintains the psychological game, but this time he applies it on Batman. Continuing the profiles of Murderous Smile, he questions the identity and origin of the concept of the hooded avenger, without looking for something complex, only leaving a psychological mark on the development of a character like Batman, as if from a mental disorder that infects and alters reality Wayne out. As opposed to being an idea born of pain to protect a child, which ended up becoming his mission in life. Again there are no risks in the plot, but since it is more concise, it refrains from sleight of hand, and enters the subject, being more powerful.

While Lemire is conservative, Andrea Sorrentino lets himself be carried away by history, and takes advantage of every moment to create images that remain on the retina, with page compositions to enhance the terrifying element, he plays to show more feeling than the script seems to want to count. Always remarkable, in this case it surpasses the text, and endows the horror of an image that should only be in the mind of a madman, and completes the story more forcefully. It takes advantage of the inserts of the children’s story, which Lemire uses as a parallel narrative of the reality that Arnell has lost sight of, to create a beautiful story, which looked closely is cruel and evil, like the old fables and tales of the Grim before his sweetening.

conclusion

Lemire and Sorrentino have created great works like Gideon Falls or heroic forays like Green Arrow that have sought to renew or create new questions about characters or plots, together they have created outstanding works in a saturated panorama, but here they don’t do any of that, they build an image of the Joker taken from the classics, and they adapt it to highlight the power it has to transform people, and the same with Batman. Interesting, entertaining, and masterfully drawn, it is one more work in the Batman universe, with a brutal drawing, but with a story that we have already read.