Jojo's Special Event Coming Next Week

Next December 1 will finally arrive Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean to Netflix. If you can’t wait for this date, you will be glad to know that a pre-launch event is taking place next week.

This event will take place on November 28 at 3:00 AM (Mexico City time), and will be broadcast live on the official Warner Bros. Japan channel on YouTube. However, the presentation will not have English subtitles. I mean, this will only be available in Japanese.

Pre-streaming event is happening on Nov 28!

It will be streamed on Warner Bros. Japan Anime channel from around 6:00 PM (JST)https://t.co/mIx7MVp8DY There will be no subtitle available for this event.#jojo_anime https://t.co/rtwtlPdzCh – TV ア ニ メ 『ジ ョ ジ ョ の 奇妙 な 冒 険』 公式 (@anime_jojo) November 19, 2021

Although it has not been revealed what kind of content we will see at this event, consideringor that in previous celebrations of this style the openings were revealed, it is possible that this is also the case on this occasion. We remind you that the anime of Stone ocean It will premiere with 12 episodes on Netflix on December 1.

Although at the moment it is not clear what the release schedule will be, Netflix has indicated that every month we will see new episodes. In related topics, here you can check the new trailers for this anime. Similarly, this is the name of the next Jojo’s manga.

Editor’s Note:

These types of events are great with the community. Although language is a barrier that will be difficult for many to overcome, living with the public online is also very worthwhile for all fans.

Via: Siliconera